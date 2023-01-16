In the long history of Formula 1 there has been no shortage of controversial episodes and tragic, especially in the ‘roaring years’ of this sport, when the attention to the safety of pilots and spectators was still not in the least comparable to the current one. Among the dramatic moments that have characterized the past of the Circus, one cannot fail to mention the terrible 1978 Italian GPin which the Swede lost his life Ronnie Peterson. The death of the Lotus standard bearer was caused by a huge accident that occurred at the start of the Monza race, which involved ten cars and led Peterson’s car to catch fire, hit by Hunt’s McLaren and bouncing in the middle of the track engulfed in flames .

Among the many pilots involved in the crash there was also Victor Brambilla. The Italian was hit by one of the wheels detached from Peterson’s car and had to be rushed to the hospital, where he remained in a coma for some time. another Italian, Richard Patrese, was instead initially held responsible for the fatal crash. The then young Arrows standard bearer would later be acquitted of all charges, but at first he was singled out as guilty by many of his colleagues, so much so that the organizers of the Watkins Glen race, scheduled three weeks later, refused him the signing up. Recently interviewed by Corriere della Sera Patrese himself returned to talk about that tragic afternoon which, in spite of himself, marked the first part of his F1 adventure.

“I became the scapegoat because they wanted to protect James Hunt, responsible for the carambola. They were united in five – Patrese told the Italian newspaper, providing his truth – with Hunt in the lead. The others were Jody Scheckter, who confessed to me that he had been persuaded to say certain things; Emerson Fittipaldi, convinced I was ‘wild’; Mario Andretti because he had lost his teammate at Lotus; Niki Lauda, ​​who defended the riders of the Philip Morris circuit and who was a friend of Hunt, as I learned years and years later thanks to the film ‘Rush’. I was processed in a motorhome: Hunt didn’t say a word: he had a straw tail. The acquittal? It was a relief. Jail was requested, after 12 hours of trial“, concluded the Italian rider recalling those difficult days.