With 256 Grands Prix held in Formula 1 Richard Patrese he was for many years the longest-lived driver in the history of Formula 1. He is currently ninth in the classification of the most present in the Circus, however only surpassed by drivers who started competing in the top motorsport series after his retirement, thus benefiting from seasons gradually longer and longer which inevitably affected the ranking of all-time attendances. The swan song of the fast Paduan pilot took place in 1993 when the former Williams standard bearer – who finished second in the championship at the end of the previous year, beaten only by teammate Nigel Mansell – joined the Benettons.

The Anglo-Italian team in those years was on the crest of a wave and was gearing up to challenge – and then subsequently beat – the three strongest and most powerful teams of the time: Williams, McLaren and Ferrari. Pulling him along was the young talent of Michael Schumacheralready greatly highlighted in 1992, in what had been the first full year of the future Kaiser in Formula 1. To the very fast but not always impeccable German Flavio Briatore, boss of the Benetton muretto, wanted to support Patrese’s experience. However, the result was clearly not what the Piedmontese manager expected.

Schumacher closed the championship in fourth place but with more than double the points of Patrese, fifth in the standings, and Briatore decided to do not confirm the Italian pilot. A rift, the one between the two, which even after years still does not seem to have recomposed. “In 1993 we parted badly, Briatore was corrected – Patrese said in an interview with Corriere della Sera – he and Alessandro Benetton had wanted me at all costs. The car was not up to par, but Flavio declared: ‘If Patrese lets Schumacher beat him, he better retire. I find ten kids like that.’ It was a sensational error of assessment, even towards me. The following year he put Lehto in my place, who crashed immediately, then Verstappen senior who spun and finally Herbert. In three they didn’t get the points won by me in the previous season“.