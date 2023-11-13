«I feel a sense of peace, but there are tears inside me because I achieved my goal alone, while we had planned the project for three people, for the whole family». Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, known to all as Pato, does not hide his emotion, the father of Marie, 6 years old, who died of hardship in the desert between Tunisia and Libya together with her mother Fati Dosso. Last summer the photo of the two, hugging until their last breath, went around the web. Now Pato is in Italy, he arrived on a boat that left from Zawiya, together with 22 other people, mostly Syrians. He is still shaken after the tragedy that shocked his family. He attempted the crossing five times, only today he succeeded: «We had a dream to realize, a future to build and all we needed to do was cross this sea. But life decided differently for us, before embarking I prayed, I prayed to my wife and my daughter”, said the man in an interview with Marco Damilano, broadcast this evening on Rai3 during the program “Il Cavallo and the Tower”.

Pato on “The Horse and the Tower”: “I feel a sense of peace, but the dream of a better life was with my wife and my daughter”



«This status of illegal migrant makes me uncomfortable because we are only looking for a better future. We didn’t do anything wrong. In our countries there are unfavorable living conditions and we want to save ourselves » he added, also commenting on the policies of the Meloni government. «Not only me, but all the migrants in Libya know what happens in Italy. Everyone, everyone is aware of the measures that Giorgia Meloni has taken to dissuade migrants from crossing the Mediterranean.” But “nothing can stop you from dreaming” because “Libya is not a country where you can stay and live”, she explains again during the interview.

«I think that the only measure that could prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean is to build a wall, a barrier that prevents boats from crossing the sea: as long as there are boats, the sea, the waves, the migrants will try to cross it.” Pato now dreams of a future in Europe, he would like to work as a house painter, a profession that he loves and in which he will try to improve. But he also wants to overcome the pain that still invades his present: «I lost my family, and at sea I saw many people die, many of my companions who drowned before my eyes. When I look to the right I see the sea, Libya. If I turn my head to the left I see the beauty of Italy. And he makes me understand that nothing can stop us from dreaming, nothing can stop us from having a dream. This sea, this sea has stolen my life, many years of my life. But in the end I look to the left and smile.”