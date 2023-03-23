Luciana Fuster keep on talking. This time, the reality girl shone in her official presentation with the rest of the final candidates for Miss Peru 2023. For this reason, the cameras of “América spectacles” approached Patricio Parodi, the young model’s partner, to find out her impressions . The member of “This is war” claimed to have seen her girlfriend very safe and filled her with praise, just like Jessica Newton did.

“I was surprised that, for his first time, he did so well. I was looking at her through a screen, but she looked very natural and I really liked her on the runway and the confidence she came out with. If she appears nervous like this, I want to see her when she is looser and more confident, ”she indicated. Video: America TV.