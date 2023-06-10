Raphael Cardozo It caused a great surprise on the night of this Thursday, June 8, after consummating his surprise return to “Esto es guerra” after several months of absence. The reality boy did not hesitate to publicize the demands that he made to the production to turn the program around, among which was the expulsion of Patricio Parodi. This fact generated astonishment among the companions of the contest, which extended to the outskirts of América TV.

The Brazilian was giving statements for the show block of “América noticias” when he was rebuked by “Pato”, who was in his car. There were several seconds in which both exchanged words in front of the cameras, until Luciana Fuster’s partner decided to leave the television house.

What happened between Patricio Parodi and Rafael Cardozo?

After his return to “EEG”, Raphael Cardozo He generated all kinds of opinions after revealing that one of the conditions he put to return to reality was that he had the power to eliminate one of the program’s participants. That is how he decided that Patricio Parodi should not continue as a ‘warrior’.

Obviously this annoyed Luciana Fuster’s boyfriend and he rebuked what happened to the production, claiming that he is one of the show’s most loyal competitors. Finally, he left the entertainment space.

What did Patricio say after leaving “EEG”?

After his unexpected and questionable exit from “Esto es guerra”, patrick parody He came out to speak on his social networks, alleging that what happened on Thursday, June 8, hit him like a bucket of cold water. In addition, he feels that his dedication to the team he led was not appreciated.

“I am hurt or perhaps a little affected by the fact that I have been there in the program for 10 years (…) I have always been 100% ready for them and for them to treat you like that from one moment to the next, yes It affects, annoys, disappoints (…) If I have to leave, it will be with my head held high and I feel that perhaps (my work) was not valued enough,” he said.

What did Johanna San Miguel say after the expulsion of Patricio Parodi?

The driver johanna san michael was pronounced after the surprise expulsion of Patricio Parodi from “EEG” after the return of Rafael Cardozo. Thus, the popular “Mama leona” did not take the decision that the Brazilian model made with the production of the program well.

“Really, damn the time he entered. I mean, I receive it nicely (…). It seems to me like revenge, which feels much less than Patricio. He knows that he beats him at whatever. He has always had a quarrel with Patricio. It’s a dirty move,” he said.

What did Patricio Parodi do after being eliminated from “EEG”?

One day after this incident, one of the producers of “This is war” Silvana Vega tried to communicate with the popular ‘Pato’ by telephone. Although the reality boy answered only one of the insistent calls that the production made him, then he decided to turn off his cell phone. “If you have something with Rafael (Cardozo), with Peter (Fajardo), it’s your problem that should be solved, but at least don’t cut me off. So many years for you to act that way with me, Patricio”, held.

