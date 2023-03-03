Come back to TV! The imitator is happy for his entry, along with Chino Risas, to the new program that Latina is preparing and assures that they are the alternative that the public expects.

They are back. The impersonator Michael ‘Pato’ Ovalle confirmed that he will participate in the new comedy show that Latina is about to launch. The proposal is to bring back the remembered traveling comedians, while avoiding the excesses of yesteryear, with a style that can be enjoyed by the entire audience.

“I am going to be part of the cast of the new program of latin and I am happy to return to work on television after a few years, since the last program in which I participated was with Jorge Benavides, which was also recorded in Latin. There is a lot of expectation for the new space and it was born as an alternative for the public,” he declared. ‘Duck’ Ovalle in an interview with the Trome.

What did ‘Pato’ Ovalle say?

The actor is very excited about the new space he will have on channel 2 to express his talent in comedy; However, he is no stranger to the criticism the show has been receiving due to the humor they used to wield in the ’90s.

“I think that everything in life has evolved and popular comedians are no exception, so now there will be no such excesses. I see that there is a lot of talent, responsibility and desire to continue growing, so we expect the support of the public. They are going to see new faces on television, but very talented,” explained the comedian.

Added to this, ‘Pato’ Ovalle stressed that these characters are loved by the people and that they asked for their return: “Popular comedians, as I like to call them, are very loved by the people and maintain close contact with the people, because they are in the streets and squares of the whole country. And, currently, through social networks they have grown a lot, but they have also evolved, they don’t make the same jokes as years ago… So, we are going to make a program that is a fusion between that popular humor and that of other artists like me, who do imitations about the situation”.

La Pánfila reveals that it will not be in the return of ‘Los cómicos ambulantes’: “It was not very convenient”

‘Los comedians ambulantes’ prepare their long-awaited return to small screens through the Latina signal, which will feature figures such as Cachay, Felpudini, Chino Risas, among others. One of the names that were also considered was that of the panfila. For this reason, the comic actress was this Thursday, March 2, in the latest edition of “Light it up” to give details of her alleged participation in this new project.

However, María Victoria Santana, her real name, flatly ruled out being part of this program despite the fact that a month ago she recorded a pilot with part of the cast. “Last year the pilot was recorded, with Dorita, Ovalle and others, but I decided that it was not very convenient and I stepped aside,” she said.

Chino Laughter over traveling comedians: We want to clear our name

He Chinese Laughter he knows that “the spark, the Creole and the improvisation” are important factors in his type of comedy; However, now they want to create content that can reach adults and children so that the work can be recognized by more people.

“We are trying to change that. The name of the traveling comics is tarnished and we want to clean it up somehow with good work,” Alcy Nivin told Trome.

Chino Risas is moved to tears for filling the amphitheater of the Parque de la Exposición

Chinese Laughter celebrated his 20 years as a traveling comic by giving a show of great magnitude in the amphitheater of the Parque de la Exposición last February 26. The show was attended by notable figures from the world of entertainment and comedy, such as Jorge Benavides, Dayanita, Carlos Vilchez, Danny Rosales, Manolo Rojas, Cachito and Robotín.

After the meeting, Chino Risas gave a message of thanks to his audience and was moved until he saw that he had a full house at this important event in his musical career. “It’s impressive, I didn’t think so many people would come,” he said with a broken voice.