Just take a look at his timeline on “X” to understand how strong the bond still is. On August 4th he puts a heart on the post of the UEFA Champions League which portrays him in the red and black shirt; on 12 June he wrote “Thank you for everything President” on the day of Berlusconi’s death; on April 18th he posted a photo in which he was having breakfast wearing the Milan shirt – the number 7 with his name – and exclaimed “Milannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn!!!! Let’s gooooo!!” on the day in which the Devil eliminates Napoli in the Champions League quarter-finals. Well, in short, if it wasn’t yet clear Pato – who after a long knee injury has started playing (and scoring) again at the San Paolo – remains a big Rossoneri heart, which beats even stronger when the derbies get closer.