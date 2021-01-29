46 years have passed since River’s consecration of the Metropolitan Tournament and not only that, but a historical episode of which Ubaldo Fillol was and is the protagonist.

That night of August 14, River was crowned after defeating Argentinos 1-0 after 18 years of drought, being 11 times runner-up with everything that entailed cutting that negative streak which made him return to the club as DT of the benchmark and idol Angel Labruna, who did it only to achieve the most desired goal.

The match was played in Vélez and although the festivities began there, they quickly moved to Núñez where the fans packed the stadium and the playing field to celebrate the title. Meanwhile, a fan decided to leave a written message for Fillol in one of the arches of the Monumental, you never found out, until now.

“Duck, I came to my house. Palmar 6439 (Liniers). 8/14/1975. Please, Ruben. River Champion 1975“, was carved in the stick of one of the arches.

“Message to @ubaldofillol, carved in one of the arches of the Monumental Stadium during the celebrations for obtaining the 1975 Metropolitan Tournament“The River Museum account posted.

It was Goles Magazine who took the photo of that message that today is history and that the River Museum was able to recover and capture it on the official Twitter network so that the former goalkeeper found out about the message and Ruben, who was waiting for him at home .

Pato’s response on Twitter was immediate and was filled with praise from supporters of the team led by Marcelo Gallardo, who also requested the return of the former goalkeeper to the club.

“Hello Ruben! I just see the message, Embrace of the soul!“Wrote Duck, one of the greatest idols in River’s history.