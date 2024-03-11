It was a nervous final 'Exatlón México' on the night of this Sunday, March 10 and Pato Araujo was the absolute winner to the surprise of many of his companions.

On Instagram, 'Exatlón México' shares that Pato Araujo went undefeated and took the championship once again, as he had an excellent performance from start to finish of the last competition.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Pato Araujo was part of the Red Team and was one of the most outstanding participants, so for many it was no surprise that he won, as they expected it.

Pato Araujo, winner of 'Exatlón México' 2024. Photo from Instagram

After announcing the triumph of Pato Araujo, on Instagram many followers of the reality show 'Exatlón México' They believe that he should not have won, but rather that since his accident he should have been left out of the competition and not return.

Other users, including @susana.cordova, thank Pato Araujo for such good moments that he caused with his participation in 'Exatlón México' and that she enjoyed it very much.

Pato Araujo was part of the Red Team and was

Red Team:

Mati Álvarez: The Greatest Ex-Athlete, looking for her third title.

Patricio Araujo, better known as “Pato”, the tireless leader, for the victory. WINNER

Heliud Pulido: “The Bird”, who wants to fly to glory.

Paulette Gallardo, the “Wonder Woman” of the Red Team, who seeks victory.

Blue Team:

Andrés Fierro: alias “El Lobo”, who seeks his first championship.

Liliana Hernández, also known as “Triple jumper”

Join our Show Chat and receive more news from celebrities