Nitish Kumar government is constantly taking necessary steps regarding law and order in Bihar. Despite this, the criminal incidents are not taking the name of freezing. The latest case is of the capital Patna, where criminals openly riddled a person with bullets. Due to which he died on the spot. According to the information, the deceased youth has been identified as Mohammed Jia Ahmed. He was a property dealer.This sensational incident of firing took place in the Sultanganj police station area of ​​Patna City. It is being told that Mohammed Jia Ahmed was returning to his home by bike on Saturday. During this time, some bike riders in Mandai area surrounded him and then fired. Due to which he collapsed on the ground, bled and died on the spot. At the same time, immediately after the incident, the culprits escaped from the spot.

Also read: – The sand mafia created a massacre in Begusarai: Attack on team reached to stop illegal mining, firing on officer

Causes of murder not disclosed, police is investigating

Currently, who carried out this attack on the deceased property dealer. Police is investigating the cause of his murder. However, the police said that the deceased had been the criminal background of the person. He has also gone to jail many times. There may also be a case of enmity. At the same time, Mohammed Jia used to do property dealing as well, in such a situation that it is feared that he might have been murdered in a land dispute.

Patna: Revealed attack on father of former PAX president, 3 arrested including Nepali shooter

CCTV footage is being searched by police to identify miscreants

Meanwhile, the police is investigating the case from all angles. CCTV footage of the area is being investigated, so that the attackers can find out as soon as possible. However, so far nothing has been said by the police in the matter.