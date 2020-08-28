Highlights: Patna administration took big decision amidst lockdown in Bihar

Coronavirus Cases in Bihar cases in Bihar are not taking the name of stoppage. So far, more than 1.28 lakh positive cases have been reported in the state. In view of the Corona crisis, Nitish Kumar Government has declared a lockdown in Bihar. Meanwhile, giving some relief to the people in the capital Patna, the administration has decided to open some malls and shopping stores. District Magistrate Kumar Ravi has issued orders to open some malls in the capital from Friday. Along with this, several guidelines have also been issued, which mall operators will have to follow.

DM of Patna issued order

DM Kumar Ravi of Patna has given permission to open some shopping complexes including single brand malls. It is being told that in this regard, an application was given by the mall operators to the district administration, in which permission was sought to open the mall. Currently, the administration has given permission to mall operators to open it with several guidelines. In which many important things such as social distancing, mask and sanitization have been asked to be taken care of. Multi-brand malls have not yet been allowed to open.

These guidelines have to be followed

According to the information, the administration has made it clear that people will be following the necessary guidelines in the opening malls and shopping stores. In this, it will be mandatory for customers to wear masks along with their thermal screening before entering the mall. Social distancing will have to be taken care of, as well as all the staff and operators working in these malls or shopping complexes will inevitably have to wear masks. At the same time, the administration has also decided to conduct a periodic investigation in the mall that opens.

Lockdown till 6 September in Bihar

In fact, in view of the increasing cases of corona infection in Bihar, the government has declared a lockdown till 6 September. However, the government has issued instructions to the local administration to take necessary decisions in view of the situation. In view of this, the Patna administration decided to open a few single brand malls and shopping stores for the common people. A few days before the lockdown, the Bihar government had also decided to start operating buses in the state.