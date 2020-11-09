In the midst of Coronavirus Crisis, special preparations are being made for the convenience of air travelers in Bihar (Patna Airport). Four flights are being planned every hour at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. Considering the increasing number of passengers at the airport and the problems being faced by the people, this strategy is being considered. All airlines companies have been asked to choose their own time slots in this regard.The suggestion to increase the number of flights at Patna Airport came out after a meeting on Friday evening. The meeting was attended by officials of the Airport Authority of India as well as officers of different airlines and CISF. It mentioned the increasing number of passengers at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport.

A strategy is being made in view of the convenience of passengers

According to airport director Bhupesh CH Negi, increasing the number of flights will not cause a large rush of passengers in and out of the airport terminal building. With this step, passengers will not have to wait much longer in the check in area and security area. “There is currently no scope for expansion of the terminal building as the redevelopment of the airport is in full swing,” Negi said on Saturday.

Flight operations expected to increase from January 15

Currently, the capacity of passengers during peak hours at the airport is around 1,400. Due to the fog during the winter season, some flights are still affected. Meanwhile, about 42 flights are operating from 7.45 am to 9.50 pm. However, the number of flights will be increased soon. According to the information, the operations of flights will increase from January 15, it is believed that the aircraft will be operated at a difference of 15 to 20 minutes.