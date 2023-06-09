The local civil judge does not have “academic” jurisdiction over UNAM, a federal institution.

One day after commemorating the International Day against Counterfeiting and Piracy the nonsense spreads that a civil court of CdMx considers “closed” the plagiarism case from Yasmín Esquivel’s undergraduate thesis.

“The fault is today elevated to the category of executory judgment by the authority as res judicata and, therefore, obliges its due observance by any person, and consequently the express recognition of the authorship rights of the aforementioned thesis in favor of our client”, affirmed Alejandro Romano, head of the legal team of the still minister.

The “unassailable” judgment of Judge Magdalena Malpica Cervantes (dated May 17) is based on the fact that the defendant, Édgar Ulises Báez, did not appear at the trial against him.

Its about individual who a year before Esquivel presented the thesis in question as his own.

The scandalous matter contains apparently favorable details that do not justify the minister. For example, his allegation that he projected his thesis in 1985 and presented it in 1987 at the Faculty of Higher Studies Aragón, but that his notes were distributed to other students by his adviser (Martha Rodríguez Ortiz, who has already been graduated from UNAM) and Ulises Báez used them to graduate in 1986 at the Faculty of Law.

The similarities in both works, discovered by academic Guillermo Sheridan, were corroborated by a committee of the FES Aragón and are around 90 percent literal.

As it may have been, instead of seeking an essentially university and of course legal solution, Yasmín obtained in court a legal mask against UNAM to silence the conclusions of its Ethics Committee.

That’s what he’s been doing when, whoops!, a journalistic investigation by El País revealed that the lady, in another doctoral thesis at the Anahuac University, he included around 50 percent of the content that he pirated of a dozen authors.

The fact that the case “is closed” is hesitant because the Ninth Civil Court of the capital does not have educational jurisdiction over a federal institution such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico, who yesterday described the allegedly “conclusive” trial as “questionable origin”. ”, in which the University was not included as an interested party nor was it ever notified, and clarified that “the scope of this ruling does not bind or compromise the substantive academic functions” of the institution.

The legal entanglement “only seeks to hinder and delay our work,” says the UNAM, and remember that there is also a criminal complaint (from a plural forum) against Yasmín Esquivel for possible false statements, plus a project in the Supreme Court that proposes to channel “hundreds of administrative complaints” against the moral integrity of the minister, to whom he suggests withdraw from the other lawsuits and allow the University and the Ethics Committee to conclude their work…