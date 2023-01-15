Performance by one of the crews of the contest, this Sunday morning in Patiño. / Vicente Vicens / AGM

Patricia Navarro López, ‘La Trovera’, already said it, in the presentation of the program of the XXXIV Meeting of Patiño Crews, organized by the La Hijuela orchard rock of this district, which this year returns in all its splendor after two and a half years of stoppage due to the pandemic: ‘We celebrate another year / ‘La Fiesta de las Pelotas’ / where parties or jacks / we all dance./ We fill the entire Patiño / with popular folklore / to start over / with the best hope / and that the stop time / we can forget it’.

And so it is. The intense day on Saturday, which had other no less frantic preparations for the typical orchard delicacy, began early with the reception of the crews participating in this year’s Meeting, the distribution of chocolate with churros and the Aguilando Mass sung by the crews. The weather, although cool at first, has warmed up due to the presence of participants and spectators, which, in this first part of the Fiesta de las Pelotas, declared of Regional Tourist Interest, will conclude after the performance of the crews in the Manuel Cárceles Boulevard ‘El Patiñero’, to whom the event is dedicated.

The performances have begun with the songs of the rondalla Sonadors de Crevillente, who have been followed by those of Isla Plana, from the region of Cartagena. In third place, the Motilleja round, from Albacete, took the stage. Then it is the turn of the Aledo crews, the historic Brotherhood of the Blessed Souls of Patiño and the Santo Pitar de Málaga closes the contest, who return to the meeting 32 years after their first participation. The performances will return, around 4:00 p.m., after the break that takes place to regain strength, at noon, at which time the distribution of the balls with their broth and other typical products from the garden began.

Seventeen groups of women have dedicated themselves this year to such a unique task, where all the hands are few in each participating house. The same products to make them were distributed on Friday: pork and turkey meat, pine nuts, parsley, lemon, egg, bread, pepper and saffron, as the traditional recipe dictates.

Among the authorities, the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, and both councilors of the regional Executive and councilors of the City Council of the capital attended.