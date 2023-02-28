Having a rare disease often means feeling alone, wandering from one hospital to another search for hope for a cure or even for the very name of the pathologydefined rare by the European Union because it affects less than 5 people out of 10,000. The list of diseases is long: so far about eight thousand are known, 70 percent of genetic origin. To name just a few of the best known: haemophilia, phenylketonuria, Brugada syndrome, keratoconus, thalassemia, spinal muscular atrophy (Sma), sickle cell anemia, Pompe disease, osteogenesis imperfecta, progeria, Duchenne dystrophy, scleroderma, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ( Sla). Patients are rare but many, it is estimated that there are over 300 million people in the world, 30 million in Europe, two million in Italy. Among them, one in five is a child. In common they have the need for early diagnosis and timely management. Hence the slogan Let’s join forceschosen for the World Rare Disease Awareness Day, which falls on 28 February. (CONTINUED UNDER THE PHOTO)