A group of scientists from Madrid, after interviewing several hundred coronavirus patients, noted atypical symptoms of COVID-19. On Thursday, February 4, writes about this Daily Express.

The study involved 666 patients with coronavirus. A quarter of them had symptoms such as swelling and inflammation of the tongue, bumps and spots on it, as well as swelling of the mouth and sores in the mouth.

In addition, every tenth patient reported a burning sensation in the palms and feet.

Scientists warned that these symptoms were observed only in adult patients with pneumonia against the background of coronavirus. It is emphasized that the findings of the study cannot be generalized to sick children or asymptomatic patients.

Earlier on Thursday, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov said that a complication after coronavirus could be damage to vision.

He noted that this kind of complication is more likely to develop in patients with eye trauma or damage to nearby vessels. In this case, most often among the complications, doctors observe that patients form scars in the lungs.