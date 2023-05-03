The great progress in artificial intelligence technologies prompted its users to use it to provide radical solutions to many life matters, including diseases and epidemics, as some resorted to using the “GPT chat” technology to diagnose and treat diseases, instead of doctors, while specialists warned of This step, because artificial intelligence lacks many details about the patient, and then may give him wrong diagnoses, and conflicting prescriptions that may threaten his life.

Users of the “GBT chat” technology told Emirates Today that they use it to diagnose some of the diseases that they suffer by asking about the symptoms they feel, and then asking about the proposed medicines, stressing that they are in a state of fear and confusion about taking medicines that may be wrong. And random by the program.

Doctors stressed the need to rely on a doctor who specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases, especially emergency, dangerous and chronic diseases, where the patient undergoes a clinical examination, and the diagnosis is linked to accurate medical examinations and analyzes, then prescribing medications that suit the patient’s condition, without conflicting with other medications.

In detail, users of the “GBT Chat” technology, on behalf of Abdulaziz, Ihab Muhammad, Ahmed Abdel-Moati, Muhammad Jaber, reported that they resorted to using innovative technology in the treatment process by asking about symptoms they had, then the best medicines for treatment, and they were surprised by the availability of technology. There is a huge amount of information, but reliance on it is still a matter of concern and mistrust, calling on doctors and specialists to clarify the possibility of relying on it in diagnosing and treating diseases.

Oncology consultant at the University of Sharjah, Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, said that despite the usefulness of “GBT chat” and artificial intelligence technologies in general in providing information and data at high speed, it cannot be relied upon in diagnosing and treating diseases, because it cannot The link between the clinical information that the doctor discovers himself, and the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, as well as it is unable to know the psychological dimension of the patient, which is one of the basics of treatment.

Al Shamsi emphasized that many diseases are intertwined, and their discovery and diagnosis requires a lot of accurate scientific examinations, while these results cannot be obtained by simply asking a question to artificial intelligence.

He continued, “One of the most prominent risks of relying on artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment is that it may give a wrong diagnosis, and then a treatment that may threaten and deteriorate the patient’s health instead of helping to treat him.”

He pointed out that at the same time, the benefits of artificial intelligence in developing the diagnosis and treatment process cannot be denied, as it greatly assisted doctors in developing treatment programs, as well as enhancing the role of medical devices and means in giving more accurate and much faster results.

In turn, Dr. Mansour Anwar Habib, a family medicine and occupational health consultant, stated that the “GBT chat” technology may help provide a huge amount of information about various diseases, and treatment medications may also be offered easily, but the patient must go to the specialist doctor to feel Reassurance of the treatment process, pointing out that artificial intelligence lacks the patient’s medical history, and therefore his diagnosis and treatment lacks accuracy.

He added, “The suffering of the patient using the (Chat GBT) technology from other diseases makes him need special treatment prescriptions that suit his condition, which cannot be relied upon, as solutions are offered without knowledge of their suitability for the patient’s condition.”

He stated that it is possible to rely on the “GBT Chat” technology in treating simple diseases, such as colds, high fever and other non-dangerous diseases, without relying on it in treating chronic and dangerous diseases.

For his part, a consultant interventional cardiologist in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed Al-Masaeed, warned against adopting “GBT chat” in the treatment process in general, indicating that these technologies are still in the development stage, and their information and capabilities are still very limited, as they require asking the question accurately, And in a correct way, so that the patient gets the appropriate answer, and artificial intelligence techniques lack this feature.

He added, “Medicine depends to a large extent on the patient’s narration of the details of his sick condition, his medical history, and the clinical examination, to give the appropriate medicine, after confirming the disease and accurately diagnosing it.”

He pointed out that the technology can be adopted as an information reference for doctors and specialists, while the treatment process is limited to the doctor only.

He stressed the need not to take any medications without a doctor’s prescription, as artificial intelligence might suggest medications that conflict with the patient’s condition, then threaten his life, and lead to a deterioration in his health instead of treating him.

And cybersecurity expert, Abdelnour Sami, stated that before using the “GBT Chat” technology to diagnose and treat diseases, it is necessary to understand how the technology works first, as it is based on machine learning and deep learning, and its advantage is the closest communication of thinking and human speech as a language processing tool, and all His responses are based on two things, first, the amount of data he learned, and the effective model. Each model can be used differently, some of which are better for human interaction, while others are better for proofreading, and its use cannot be limited to one category.

And he continued: «Let us assume that (Chat GBT) has been trained to take the position of a doctor or a diagnostician and interact on this basis by training on a huge amount of stored medical data, and here comes the importance of the second matter, which is the language of speech, the method of communication with the tool, and the amount of information that We give it, and the method of explanation, as the programming language of discourse is devoid of understanding human emotions. The responses are based on logic of what the tool knows, and what the person reveals when talking to it.

He stated that the problems surrounding the medical use of “GBT chat” so far are at the forefront of privacy violations, because all the data received to it are collected, and the confidentiality of this data may be revealed and linked to the person who asked the question, while the medical profession requires maintaining privacy and confidentiality according to The highest standards of information security and professional integrity, and medical transactions go through administrative procedures, through which the patient understands what he has and what he owes. As for communication with “GBT Chat”, it is abstract from all of these matters, and it is no different from searching in “Google” in general in Apparently, the difference is that “GBT Chat” gives specific information based on the course of the conversation, while when searching on “Google” a person searches and investigates, arbitrating his mind, and sometimes his heart.

Abdel Nour pointed out that “GBT Chat” happens from time to time, so it will not be able to help diagnose the things that happen in real time, seasonal matters, and new developments, and that valuable medical resources may be limited to major destinations that “GBT Chat” does not reach. T, and that the doctor performs many examinations that help an accurate understanding of the condition, whether through theoretical or physical examination, radiological analyzes, blood tests, etc., all of these have a role in accurate diagnosis, and some underestimate these examinations, because the consequences of a wrong diagnosis frighten any doctor, but GBT Chat does not have any responsibility about this matter, it transmits answers based on the application of the search algorithm, and it may not be correct, so individuals should not use the technology for personal use.

He stressed that “Chat GBT” succeeded in the medical exam with a high percentage, but that matter is limited to the clarity of the questions and their narration in theory, but in reality the responsibility for diagnosis, analysis and discovery rests with the doctor and his auxiliary tools, which enable him to reach the diagnosis, The data does not come to him ready-made, as was the experience on “GPT Chat”, but in the future, “GPT Chat” can be codified to benefit the medical staff, after it is integrated with diagnostic devices, and I think for its success it must be linked from the patient’s history and his family record , measuring the surrounding atmosphere, the emission factor, and other useful information that will approximate the result to some extent, but relying on it without linking it to effective data will not produce a very accurate result, which may be right at one time and wrong at other times.

Accurate reading of x-ray examinations

Cybersecurity expert, Abdelnour Sami, pointed out that the technology is useful for the use of specialists, as “GBT Chat” is useful in accurate reading of X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, and it draws attention to accurate observations that the naked eye may be unable to, whether For poor eyesight, or for the accuracy of the details, or to fall inadvertently, and here “GPT Chat” is useful in processing and reading it.