Specialized doctors have warned against using sexual stimulants and other medications to treat hair problems, stressing that the indiscriminate use of these medications, without medical supervision, may cause major health problems for their users, especially since each medication carries side effects that may negatively affect the health of some users.

This came after the spread and circulation of information on social media, finally, advising those who suffer from hair problems and diseases to mix the drug “Viagra”, which is used as an aphrodisiac, and other pills such as “birth control” pills, with hair care products, and massage the scalp with them. With the aim of stimulating blood circulation in the head, helping hair growth and treating hair diseases.

Consultant dermatologist and assistant professor at Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, said that the phenomenon of adding some substances, such as sexual stimulants, birth control pills, and aspirin, to shampoos and hair care products, has begun to spread during the recent period, without To be built on a scientific basis.

He pointed out that adding some drugs, such as Viagra, may increase blood flow in the head area, and achieve some benefits, but it may carry with it greater health harms, stressing that adding any substance to any drug, to increase effectiveness, may result in many health harms. .

He stressed that adding or using medications frivolously and randomly, for purposes not intended for them, may result in serious harm. He called for the necessity of resorting to licensed drugs for their purposes, which were manufactured and licensed after many studies and experiments, confirming their safety and security.

The most prominent symptoms that may result from mixing these drugs with hair care products are intense and excessive hair growth throughout the body, developing types of allergies, and a negative impact on blood pressure, in addition to the health problems that may result if the components of these drugs conflict with the medications. Others used by the patient.

For her part, Dr. Samah Al-Hassan, a dermatologist at Al-Tadawi Hospital in Dubai, stated that the original use of sexual stimulants is to treat sexual problems in men, but using them with the aim of expanding and stimulating blood vessels in the head may result in positive symptoms for some, and side risks for others. Because of the danger of the active ingredient of the drugs mixed with them.

Dr. Samah stressed the need to use these drugs under the supervision of a specialist doctor, and to avoid indiscriminate use of them, especially since these substances are absorbed and enter the blood, and may cause many risks to users, especially those who suffer from various diseases and take medications that may conflict with the components of the mixed substances.

Specific cases

Clinical nutrition specialist, Dr. Vera Matta, reported that mixing the sexual stimulant “Viagra” with shampoo in order to help hair growth has proven effective for many women, but this mixture may not suit everyone, especially pregnant women, and those who suffer from blood flow, as well as Those under the age of 18.

She added: “The active ingredient of Viagra was originally found to treat blood pressure and blood flow, but it has been used for other purposes, such as treating sexual problems in men,” noting that “mixing four pills of this stimulant with a bottle of shampoo, then massaging the scalp, At a rate of two to three times a week, it stimulates blood circulation in the area, helps expand blood vessels, and then hair grows faster.”

She stressed the necessity of proper medical diagnosis by specialist doctors, to determine the cause of the hair problems that the patient suffers from, before using this mixture, to ensure the suitability of this method of treatment, as this method is used in specific cases, where you do not suffer from any health problems that conflict with these medications.