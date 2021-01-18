Heart disease, cancer, diabetes, hypertension: these health problems did not disappear despite the emergence of Covid-19 and the health crisis it unleashed. However, many people delayed consultations or surgeries for fear of catching it, worsening their situation and causing another still latent crisis.

The fear of contagion of the coronavirus was to blame: many people stopped going to their medical consultations or postponed their surgeries to protect themselves from the pandemic. Now, both patients and the health system are beginning to feel the consequences.

The dynamics are generalized. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that “health services have been partially or totally interrupted in many countries by Covid-19”. A survey by this international body reflects how more than half of the countries interrupted treatment for hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

Health professionals warn that it is more likely to contract the coronavirus outside of hospitals, such as in social gatherings, supermarkets or other spaces where safety protocols are not strictly followed.

However, the pandemic is synonymous with fear and many preferred to stay at home before going to a medical center.

Cardiovascular diseases open the list

A study conducted in June 2020 by the European Society of Cardiology in a hundred countries, reveals that 78.8% of hospitals detected a reduction in the number of patients with myocardial infarction in recent months.

Juan Pablo Umaña, head of Cardiovascular Surgery at the Fundación Cardioinfantil de Bogotá, explains the reality behind these figures: many patients died at home and that is why they are not registered.

Medical personnel organize a line of people to be tested for Covid-19 in Bogotá, Colombia, on January 18, 2021. © Mauricio Dueñas / EFE

In fact, the European Society of Cardiology study also found that 60% of heart attack patients arrived at hospitals later than usual. More than half of those surveyed said that this reduced the chances of actually treating the sick.

Another survey conducted in Colombia by the Colombian College of Hermodinamia corroborates the trend. According to this study, hospitals in the Latin American country received half as many patients with heart attacks as before the pandemic: “What we know is that these patients are not stopping their heart attacks, it is that for fear of catching Covid-19 they are probably dying at home ”.

Many patients who postponed surgeries got worse

Many governments asked to postpone non-urgent surgeries to give priority, in the middle of the pandemic, to Covid-19 patients. However, when the situation stabilized after the first hit, many people did not reschedule their medical appointments.

“What we are seeing is that all these patients who did not undergo surgery for fear of contagion when they had to operate are already arriving late and in worse conditions,” warns Umaña.

Maritza Guerrero, anesthesiologist, epidemiologist and head of the surgical service at the Clínica del Country and Clínica la Colina de Colombia, confirms that in the emergency room where she works, she sees a greater influx of patients with heart attacks.

A diabetes patient measures her blood sugar during confinement in Paris, France, on March 24, 2020. © Frank Fife / AFP

However, cardiovascular disease is only one side of the coin. Guerrero assures that he also observed more cases of cerebrovascular accidents, and more patients with appendicitis or complicated peritonitis, precisely because the patients did not go to the hospital with the first pain.

In addition, the expert explains that, during those months, there are patients who have developed tumors and who are now at greater risk due to having received a late diagnosis.

A long-term problem

In the long term, delaying medical care for fear of contagion has a negative impact on the hospital system. Doctors consulted by France 24 explain that, precisely because they seek medical attention later, patients usually need more days in hospital before surgery to stabilize them and also more time after surgery, because their health has been more compromised.

In the case of the Fundación Cardioinfantil de Bogotá, for example, “the pre and postoperative hospitalization time increased by 20%,” explains Umaña.

Against this background, the long-term consequences remain unknown. Will there be new waves of other diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cancer or cardiovascular disease? Beyond the pandemic, they are already the leading cause of death and disability in the world.