“After many years of commitment by patient associations, we can say that we have created a good awareness of breast cancer and the importance of prevention. There is still, however, the need to work together to create knowledge and information on the fact that breast cancer is not one and that patients who receive a diagnosis do not all face the same path “. So Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia, today in Milan at the presentation of the first campaign of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), which starts this month. Aimed at women affected by metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTnbc), the most aggressive form affecting women under the age of 50, the initiative involves all patient associations operating in oncology and is promoted by Gilead Sciences . “When it comes to triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive form that mainly affects women who are still young, and metastatic breast cancer – underlines D’Antona – there are still many objectives for these women to achieve a good quality of care and life. “.

The right of patients with mTnbc breast cancer to immediately access new therapies is also strongly claimed by Salute Donna Onlus. “Even more than the others, these women cannot and must not wait”, says Anna Maria Mancuso, president and founder of the association, struck by breast cancer in 1993. When there is the possibility of resorting to new and more effective therapies, “our commitment – he highlights – must be directed towards supporting an acceleration in making them available and also in making sure that they are usable in as many health facilities as possible”.

Accelerating access to drugs is also a topic at the top of the agenda of another patient association, which in early October sent a letter to the top management of the Italian drug agency Aifa “in which we wanted to underline – explains Sonia Carisi , director general of the IncontraDonna Foundation – how despite Italy being among the first European countries in the field of drug authorization, with regard to drugs for breast cancer, in particular for metastatic breast cancer, waiting times to arrive in the Official Gazette are still too long. Time is a crucial factor: the fastest possible access for this type of therapy is essential in the long road that must lead to the chronicization of the disease “.

In economically difficult times like the present ones, Favo Donna (Italian Federation of Voluntary Associations in Oncology) draws attention to the costs induced by the appearance of the tumor, which undermine the quality of life of patients. “Conducted in 2018, ‘The survey on the social and economic costs of cancer’ tells us how the disease aggravates the fragility of women, worsening their economic conditions in 50% of cases – remarks Laura Del Campo, director of Favo Donna – La diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer arrives between 45 and 64 years and the young age often leads these patients to have to face the treatments alone, because the partner has to replace them in the care of the offspring, or because they are separated women (often with children) , or because single. It is therefore necessary to improve the efficiency of services to reduce the time that women have to devote to health care pathways and to innovate the welfare system so that it can support women in the different phases of the disease with respect to their work needs and family members “.

Daniela Terrible, president of Susan G. Komen Italia, intervenes on the importance of early diagnosis: “This is an even more pressing need for aggressive forms of neoplasia such as triple negative breast cancer – she specifies – Sensitize women to make constant checks in the time and never let your guard down is the first step. Whenever we manage to promptly identify breast cancer, if on the one hand it is difficult news to deal with, on the other it can be considered as an important result, because they increase the chances that that ‘new’ patient will have more time on her side to heal ”.

Research, information and updating of the medical profession and a joint activation of patient associations represent the winning formula for creating a virtuous system in favor of all women who are facing a diagnosis of triple negative metastatic breast cancer. “When we think of a patient with mTnbc, we must not only consider her illness and possible therapy, but all the experience that the woman has to face – observes Cristina Le Grazie, medical director of Gilead Sciences Italia – The possibility of making a drug available that, thanks to our research, can affect life expectancy is a great achievement for us, but we are aware that the time we earn must be of quality. This is why our commitment goes beyond care. We support community initiatives science and patient associations as an indispensable part of our action, and it could not be otherwise, if we consider the enormous difference for a patient when she experiences the disease with the right awareness and the right tools to deal with it. this difficult path is the way to take full responsibility for this tumor “. The meeting was also attended by Lilt, the Italian League for the fight against cancer, and the Le libellule association.