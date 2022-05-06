“Each innovative therapy is important for the individual patient and for his well-being. To date, there are fewer donors and fewer blood bags available. For this reason, in some southern regions, patients have to undergo transfusions up to 3 times in 25 days. , something unacceptable especially from a psychological point of view. A therapy such as luspatercept saves time because the patient no longer has to go to the blood transfusion center every 15-21 days, when it’s okay, but every 40-45 days. This means improve the quality of life of the patient who regains possession of their time to be dedicated to oneself, to family, friends and work. “Thus Raffaele Vindigni, president of United Onlus (National Federation of Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Rare Anemias Associations) during the press conference to present the new cure for beta-thalassemiaan event promoted this morning in Rome by Celgene, now part of Bristol Myers Squibb.

“Having more time means having more stability – underlines Vindigni – because we can really go to the treatment center less and devote ourselves to other things. But the specialist must speak to the patient about therapy and when to start it. Another benefit of luspatercept is the saving of blood bags for the benefit of other patients“.