Villa Angelica is the structure of the Altius social cooperative in Bazzano, in the Bologna area, the structure that ended up at the center of an investigation by the Nas carabinieri and the Borgo Panigale company.

The guests, as emerged from an investigation coordinated by the Bologna prosecutor Marco Imperato, were mistreated by the staff, sometimes tied up using adhesive packaging tape, and segregated in a so-called ‘soft room’ in the basement of the structure when they had violent reactions or in some cases in a preventive manner.

Furthermore, in some cases, the director – a 55-year-old Italian woman who ended up under house arrest – allegedly administered drugs to patients in higher doses than those prescribed by doctors.

In addition to her, 5 other employees of the social and healthcare facility are under investigation, for whom the investigating judge has ordered a ban on approaching the offended people. The hypothesized crimes, for various reasons, are mistreatment and kidnapping.