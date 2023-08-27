Foluke Ololade, a third-year Marine Sciences student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Nigeria, doesn’t think he will be able to return to classes this October. Her tuition has quadrupled this year, from the 20,000 nairas (just over 24 euros) that she used to pay to more than 100,000 (119 euros) for the new course. “My parents’ monthly income is not enough,” she explains. Her father, a taxi driver in Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, had to sell her car, his main source of income, in June, following newly elected President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy. .

The suppression of this aid in Nigeria (218.5 million inhabitants) has not only caused a rise in the price of gasoline from 194 nairas (0.23 euros) to more than 600 (0.73 euros) per liter, but also , coupled with inflation and the devaluation of the naira, has turned the lives of many Nigerians into a battle for survival. “After the rise in the price of fuel, my father would return home at night with hardly any profit,” Ololade recalls. “Now many travelers travel a certain distance before taking a taxi, for example. It is more difficult for drivers to get any benefit after buying fuel.” Since Ololade’s father sold the car, seeing that he no longer got enough to cover the family’s needs, he has saved just enough money for the school expenses of his other four children, who are still in secondary school and who have to return to their homes. studies in September. Lately, the family refrains even from buying their favorite foods.

When President Tinubu announced the removal of the gasoline subsidy on May 29, he said the move was necessary to improve the lives of Nigerians. “I ask you, with pain, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country (…) The Government will compensate you with large investments in infrastructure for transportation, education, energy, health and other public services,” he declared. in June. Four out of 10 Nigerians lived below the national poverty line – 137,430 naira per person per year (170 euros) – in 2018, even before the pandemic worsened the global economic situation, according to the World Bank. And this July, Nigeria declared a state of emergency over food insecurity.

Two men filling containers with fuel, at a Lagos gas station. Olukayode Jaiyeola (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Although Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, the country’s crude is sent abroad to be refined and then brought back. In 1973, the Government introduced a fuel subsidy by which it took over part of the import cost in order to make gasoline cheaper for citizens. The system was exploited over the years by corrupt officials, say some politicians and nigerian media, and it became, over time, a burden, causing the Government to spend most of its revenue on grants. In 2022, it dedicated 9,500 million dollars (about 8,800 million euros) in these subsidies, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. It is more than the joint budget for education, health and infrastructure, according to data from the AP agency.

“May God take control of your health”

Like the family of student Faluke Ololade, in recent months many Nigerian households have been feeling the pain of rising costs of living in areas as vital as healthcare. Jeleel Adeosun, a bus driver in Oyo State, southwestern Nigeria, says his 70-year-old mother, who suffers from diabetes, has been discharged early from a local private hospital for not being able to pay her bills. medical bills. Now, at home, even going to medical appointments is a problem, he admits. “Before the end of the fuel subsidy, I used to spend an average of 2,000 naira (2.40 euros) on transportation to the hospital. Now, the price of the same trip has tripled”, laments Adeosun. He uses his meager income to get food and other basic services for his sick mother instead of spending it at the hospital, since the prices of tests, medicines and hospital admissions have also increased. Asked if he is not afraid that her mother’s condition will worsen, Adeosun simply says, “I will continue to pray for her and hope that God will take control of her health.”

In this context of widespread suffering, in which the main unions have repeatedly threatened a general strike over the end of the fuel subsidy —paralyzed after the start of the dialogue with the Government—, some companies are laying off staff due to the increase in the cost of current expenses. An employee of a Nigerian hospitality company, who prefers to speak anonymously, says that on July 20 of his 50 colleagues were laid off due to increased operating costs of the company. “Our company is highly dependent on generators because the power supply is very unstable in Nigeria. We now spend huge amounts on fuel to meet the demand of our customers,” he notes. In Nigeria, 26% of households are powered by gasoline generators, and the same is true of 30% of small businesses, according to data from the World Bank. “Despite having reduced the workforce, we still don’t earn enough to maintain the business,” underlines the worker. Management gave the fired two weeks’ notice to look for another job. None of them made it.

The latest official unemployment data (33%) are old, from March 2021, which would place Nigeria as the country with the highest unemployment in the world, but, with a surprising change of methodology from the National Institute of Statistics (NBS), the figure has plummeted, in theory, to 4%. The new system considers any adult who works at least one hour a week as an employee, up from the 20 hours a week previously required.

For many Nigerians, it is still unclear how long this suffering will last. Firms like financial consultancy Deloitte affirm that the problems generated by the rise in fuel will end in the short term if the Government redirects the funds saved from these subsidies towards expenses that can generate significant economic growth, instead of recurring expenses, such as wages and salaries.

In an attempt to cushion the effect of the economic hardship, President Tinubu advertisement in mid-July an emergency aid of about 8,000 naira (9.58 euros) a month for the poorest households in Nigeria for the next six months, but the decision was criticized as insufficient. The government ended up paralyzing it. A month later, the federal Executive announced aid of 5,000 million nairas (approximately 6,000 euros) for each state of the federation and 180 trucks of rice as part of the measures against the rise in the cost of living, although some Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction with the delay in the distribution of this aid.

Some, like Adeosun’s ailing mother, wonder if they will have enough time to see the long-term benefits of ending the subsidies.

