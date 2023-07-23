in the region of Tuva, located in southern Siberia, Russiaa disturbing incident has raised concerns in the medical and local community.

Four out of five patients infected with anthrax, a dangerous infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, have escaped from the hospital where they were being treated.

The regional Ministry of Health has confirmed the situation, while the whereabouts of the escaped patients are unknown.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the patients, although in “satisfactory condition”, should not have been discharged until all manifestations of the disease on the skin had been completely cured.

Is worrying that they have refused treatment and left the medical center without authorizationas this could have serious consequences both for your own health and for the spread of anthrax.

He anthrax is an infectious disease notorious for its lethal potential in cases not adequately treated. The initial symptoms are similar to those of the flu, but they can quickly become severe and cause breathing difficulties.

Also, a distinctive feature is the appearance of skin lesions with a characteristic black center, which develop after direct contact with the bacteria.

Russian health authorities have stated that there is no threat of an epidemic outbreak, since anthrax is not transmitted from person to person. However, it is essential to maintain active surveillance and find escaped patients as soon as possible to avoid possible complications and new infections.

This is not the first anthrax outbreak inside Russia. Previous cases, such as the one that occurred in 2016 in the Yamal Peninsula, caused the disease in dozens of people and, sadly, resulted in the death of a child.

Recently, an anthrax outbreak was also reported in the Tuva Region, related to contact with unvaccinated animals.

The authorities must take effective measures to prevent future anthrax outbreaks and improve awareness of risks and preventive measures in local communities, especially those that have close contact with animals.

Anthrax, though scary, can be successfully treated through the use of proper antibiotics. However, to ensure the health and safety of the population, it is essential that patients affected by this dangerous disease receive the necessary medical treatment and do not put their lives or others at risk by evading hospital care.