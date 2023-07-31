A fire broke out in the basement of a 10-storey hospital building in Ahmedabad in the Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday, sending thick smoke billowing into the building, forcing 106 patients to be evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The Indian Press Trust of India quoted officials as saying that there were no reports of any casualties in the fire, which broke out at around 0430 am in the Rajasthan Hospital located in the Sahibog district of the city.

A firefighting official said that a four-wheel drive vehicle parked in the basement of the facility sustained some damage.