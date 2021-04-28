The All-Russian Union of Patients (VSP) appealed to the government and the Ministry of Health with a proposal to adjust the drug procurement mechanism within the framework of the program for centralized provision of high-cost nosologies (VZN). The Union proposes to allow the Ministry of Health to carry out direct purchases of unique drugs (which have no analogues in the international non-proprietary name) without holding auctions.

“When the Ministry of Health purchases unique drugs, there is no competition at the auctions, because only one supplier participates in them. Which turns the auction into a formal procedure. At the same time, it takes more than a month: 15 days for the submission of applications, two more for the registration and placement of the protocol, 10 working days for approval by the FAS Russia, while the contract cannot be concluded earlier than 10 days from the date of posting the final protocol. And in a situation where the supplier, for some reason, did not submit an application (he was late, made a mistake), these terms are doubled, “VSP expert Alexei Fedorov explained to Izvestia.

According to him, for patients this is additional months without drugs.

The Ministry of Health is ready to consider the possibility of amending the legislation if the initiative is supported by the government, the department told Izvestia.

