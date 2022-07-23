Patient Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti, 35 years old, transferred last Thursday (21) to the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso (HFB), was submitted this Friday (22) to a procedure to remove necrotic tissue in the region below the breasts and belly. The dressing was vacuumed and then the patient was returned to the intensive care unit where she is receiving special care. According to the lawyer Ornélio Mota, who defends the patient, the procedure consisted of treating the necrotic part. “I could see that she felt better, her voice was firm and she was already a different person”, he evaluated.

Daiana was hospitalized in early June to undergo cosmetic procedures on the abdomen and breasts with plastic surgeon Bolívar Guerrero Silva, but after the surgery, she began to have sequelae. She had been asking for a transfer from the private unit because she understood that she was in danger of dying, with open wounds. The doctor Bolívar Guerrero Silva was arrested last Monday (18), by police officers from the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in Duque de Caxias, on charges of keeping the patient in private prison.

Yesterday, the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro denied a habeas corpus requested by the defense of the plastic surgeon. The professional follows stuckaccused of keeping the patient in private prison as a way of hiding her state of health after the cosmetic procedures.

Judge Luiz Felipe Francisco assessed that there is no illegality in the doctor’s arrest. He also considered the extension of the temporary detention, determined on Thursday by Judge Priscilla Macuco Ferreira, who is in charge of the case, duly justified. According to her, the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) needs more time to complete the investigation. The magistrate also wrote, in the decision, that Bolivar tried to disrupt the investigations, making it difficult to access the patient’s medical record.