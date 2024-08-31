Shanghai, China.- A team of surgeons in Shanghai successfully operated on a patient who was 5,000 kilometers away in the Xinjiang region of China.

According to local media, the operation was performed using a domestically manufactured 5G surgical robot.

Dr. Luo Qingquan, leader of the surgical team, said the success of this operation demonstrates how patients can benefit from high-quality medical services without having to travel to big cities. “The success of the operation demonstrates that our domestic robotic surgery technology in thoracic surgery has further overcome spatial limitations,” said the academic leader of the oncology department of Shanghai Thoracic Hospital.

“With this technology, patients in remote areas can access top-notch medical services without having to travel to big cities.”

While the surgeon was in Shanghai, the patient and the surgical robot were in Kashgar, Xinjiang Autonomous Region. The operation was performed on July 13. The doctor performed lung cancer surgery on the patient using a console, a 3D display and a master controller to view real-time images of the patient’s chest cavity and precisely manipulate the robot arm for the operation. “I felt like I was literally operating the robotic arms in Kashgar. It was perfectly simultaneous,” Luo said. Local media reported that the operation lasted an hour before being successfully completed.