Patient safety | The authority intervened in the chaotic state of Husi’s emergency room

The Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has received hundreds of patient safety notifications from medical staff.

Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District’s (Hus) emergency rooms do not have enough and the right kind of personnel for health care services, states the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland in its press release.

The Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has given Hus a notice on the matter.

In addition, Husi’s attention has been drawn to the fact that the patient has the right to receive good health and medical care and that his privacy must be protected.

Southern Finland From April 22 to September 21, 2022, the regional administrative agency received 284 patient safety reports from nursing staff, which concerned the emergency operations of the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, South Karelia, Kymenlaakso, Kanta-Häme and Päijät-Häme.

Based on them and other monitoring information, the Southern Finland Regional Administrative Office decided in August 2022 to investigate the functionality of the emergency rooms of the hospital districts in its region.

In the bulletin it is stated that the problems of emergency rooms also reflect the problems and overload of the entire service system, and they cannot be solved only by addressing the problems of the emergency room.

The Regional Administrative Agency cannot give administrative guidance on the matter to the hospital districts, because the operation has been transferred to the responsibility of the welfare districts. However, the grievances have also been reported to the welfare areas.