Patient safety Minister Lindén: Nurses’ strike seems to threaten life and health – Government urgently prepares patient safety law

Government is so concerned about the impact of industrial action on the safety of customers and patients that it has begun preparing legislation to ensure safety during the strike.

The aim is to enact a Patient Safety Act that would complement existing personnel protection work obligations.

The law is now being prepared for official work. It is not yet known whether the result will also be a government bill that would be considered by Parliament.

Head of Department, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Satu Koskelan it is possible that a special patient safety law could be enacted so quickly that it would come into force during a two-week strike starting at 25,000 nurses starting on Friday morning.

The industrial action is in the areas of the six hospital districts, including Uusimaa.

Ministry is not a party to labor market negotiations or preparedness measures when preparing for industrial action, and does not take a position on the negotiation situation or the content of the negotiations, Koskela says.

“There is still great concern that protection work is not enough to ensure the safety of customers and patients. The law could require strike personnel to carry out necessary protection work if necessary, ”says Koskela.

“It would be a last resort,” he points out.

According to Koskela, the model for the new Patient Safety Act could be a law that was passed in 2007, but which was not introduced when the labor dispute was resolved at that time.

In autumn In 2007, Tehy, an association of nurses, threatened mass redundancies when the collective bargaining did not yield satisfactory results for the organization. Nearly 13,000 professionals were leaving their jobs.

Intensive care, childbirth, emergency care and acute treatment of cancer were particularly at risk.

Eventually, Parliament ended up passing a rare emergency law. The law on patient safety, which was intended to be temporary, never had time to enter into force, as an agreement was reached at the very last moment in a tenacious industrial action.

The controversial law would have broken Tehy’s collective redundancies and forced both retired and out-of-work health professionals, including retirees, to work to ensure patient safety.

Government the ministerial working group for social and health policy received an overview of the nurses’ labor struggle starting tomorrow at its meeting on thursday.

Based on the information received from the regional government agencies, STM estimates that the preparation for the industrial action and the related regional negotiation situations involve an obvious risk of an immediate endangerment of patient safety.

This will be the case if precautionary measures based on existing legislation and their implementation, such as conservation work, prove insufficient.

Sote Ministerial Working Group chaired by the Minister of Family and Basic Services Who is Linden (sd). During Question Time to Parliament, he said that “Korona, the care debt it causes, the care needs of Ukrainian refugees and the strike starting tomorrow are a really worrying equation”.

According to Lindén, a particular concern is that, according to the latest information, not enough staff have been assigned to protection work, to the care of urgent patients.

According to Lindén, the information obtained through the regional government agencies has been so worrying that it seems to be a threat to life and health.

According to Lindén, loan preparation is not about intervening in the industrial action, but about ensuring protection work.

The chairman of the care organization Tehy disagrees Millariikka Rytkönenaccording to which “the government is now indeed interfering in the negotiations and the right of the caretakers to strike”.

“Is this how Parliament enacts the law in the glow of the blue lights, appreciating caregivers?” Rytkönen asks on Twitter.

By legislation according to the STM bulletin, “the last resort for essential obligations in addition to protection work would be ensured if the safeguards in force under current law are not sufficient to ensure patient safety”.

The Ministry recalls that the Constitution gives public authorities and ministries the responsibility to protect the lives and health of citizens and to ensure that fundamental and human rights are respected.

Hospital districts and university hospital chief physicians have also expressed concern about endangering patient safety when protection work is limited to so little.