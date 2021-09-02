Madinat Zayed Hospital, in the Al Dhafra region, succeeded in treating a patient (Syrian – 36 years old), who was suffering from bleeding in the blood vessels in the head, which led to a coma that lasted for three weeks. Fully.

The hospital stated that upon the arrival of the 36-year-old patient to the hospital, she was admitted to the intensive care unit, and the intensive care and neuroscientists provided her with full medical care, and were able to stop the bleeding, and on the second day the physiotherapy team began conducting daily sessions to restore Movement of the upper and lower extremities of the patient.

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist, Dr. Radwa Mohamed Mahmoud Gabr, said: “At the beginning of physical therapy, the patient was suffering from the absence of any movement of the upper and lower extremities, and after several sessions, the patient began to move the upper right extremity, and was able to hold the treatment hand, and perform the necessary exercises. with her help.”

She indicated that they continued to provide physiotherapy sessions to the patient daily for more than an hour, until her condition began to improve significantly, and the patient was discharged from the hospital after her health condition was fully stabilized, but she needed moderate assistance to carry out daily life matters. She explained that the patient then completed physical therapy in one of the outpatient services clinics affiliated with the “SEHA” company, until she completed 10 physiotherapy sessions, and then the patient was able to walk and move normally, and do life things without the need for help from anyone else.



