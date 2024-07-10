The main suspect is Matheus de Camargo Pinto, 24. The crime scenes were recorded on video by him, who is an employee of the establishment. ‘G1’ was unable to contact his defense for comments on the matter.

According to the criteria of

According to the lawyer of the clinic owners, Terezinha Azevedo, Matheus is a former drug addict who went to the Efata Therapeutic Community in Cotialooking for work. He had been working at the clinic for a week and was on probation, the lawyer said.

Azevedo also said his clients would not comment on the patient’s death because they are in shock.

“Something like this has never happened before [de un paciente agredido y moribundo]. It wasn’t written on his forehead that he was a torturer, was it? He wants to take the blame off of him. He beats a patient to death and doesn’t take responsibility“, the lawyer said.

The Cotia Prefecture announced on Tuesday that the rehabilitation clinic was operating illegally. A team from Sanitary Surveillance showed up at the home, closed the premises and confirmed that the private clinic did not have any type of authorization to operate.

The municipal administration also announced that a team from the Ministry of Health detected signs of mistreatment of other patients. Likewise, Prophylaxis work was started and the inmates were evaluated to determine if they require medical attention.

However, the defense of the clinic owners claims that, according to their clients, the establishment is not illegal, is duly registered and has the necessary authorization to operate.

⏯️ Death in clinic: monitor who tortured patient already challenged PM on the street Matheus de Camargo Pinto recorded audio confessing aggression of a patient who died after being shocked in a rehabilitation clinic in Cotia Leia: https://t.co/nEV2QqE3Dw pic.twitter.com/Fdwn8K9wE4 — Metropolis (@Metropoles) July 10, 2024

The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows the patient with his hands tied behind his back and tied to a chair. In the same images, At least four young people are seen laughing at the situation. Matheus is indicated as the author of the recording.

On Monday, the patient was transferred to a health center in Vargem Grande do Sul, a city near the metropolitan region. The medical team confirmed his death. In 2020 and 2021, in another case, the owners of the clinic were accused by the Court of mistreating four teenagers, although the crime has expired.

How was the research conducted?

The patient was identified as Jarmo Celestino de Santana, 55 years old. According to the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM), which was contacted to deal with the incident, Two employees of the Efata Therapeutic Community were taken to the Cotia Central Police Station to clarify what happened.

During the investigations, the Civil Police discovered that Matheus sent an audio via WhatsApp to another person, in which he admits to having assaulted Jarmo.

“I covered him, I covered him… he came here to the unit… To pay the price… I covered him with the stick. My hand is swollen,” said Matheus, according to the police station investigating the case.

Police Chief Adair Marques Correa Junior, of the Cotia Central Police Station, reported that During his interrogation, Matheus confessed to having used “force to control the patient.” who was very agitated.”

“He also confirmed that he was the one who recorded the video,” said the police chief. “He did not talk about the audio, but it is unquestionable that the message is from Matheus, because the voice is his.”

On Tuesday, Matheus appeared in court for a custody hearing, where his arrest in flagrante delicto was converted to pretrial detention, for which reason he will remain detained without a set date for its release.

Other employees of the Efata Therapeutic Community will be investigated by the police, who will try to determine whether they participated in the torture or were negligent in not stopping it. Other young people appear in the images.

The police station is investigating If they work in the clinic or if they are employees of a company external person responsible for transporting the patient to the location.

The clinic’s owners will also be questioned during the investigation.

Investigation into ill-treatment in 2019

The couple formed by Cleber Silva and Terezinha Conceição, owners of the clinic, She has already been criminally charged with mistreating four teenagers admitted to another therapeutic unit managed by them in 2019.

In the complaint, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) indicated that the young people were only offered basic foods, such as soup, sausages and eggs, in addition to being forced to work as bricklayer’s assistants so that they could earn candy and cigarettes in exchange.

However, ‘g1’ reported that the crime of abuse had expired. In other words, the Court declared the extinction of the punishability due to the statute of limitations of the crimes, which means that the State lost the right to impose a sanction due to inactivity for a certain period of time.

Kleber Tomaz, Gustavo Honório, Beatriz Backes, Lucas Jozino, André Graça.

Or Balloon (g1).

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo Brasil, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.