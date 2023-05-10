A 25-year-old man was left lying on the ground one spring day in 1938. A projectile had just gone through his head, on the Valencian front of the Spanish Civil War. When he regained consciousness two weeks later, that republican soldier had undergone an astonishing change: under certain conditions he saw the world upside down. the doctor Justo Gonzalo, 28, treated the case at a nearby military hospital. The projectile, most likely a shot from the Francoist side, had partially destroyed the convolutions of her cerebral cortex in the left parieto-occipital region. The wounded man, however, miraculously survived, without the need for operations or special care. Gonzalo, born in Barcelona in 1910, immediately realized that this unusual case —which he named patient M— could shed light on how the human brain works.

The doctor and M survived the war and continued to see each other for almost half a century, until Justo Gonzalo’s death in 1986. A daughter of the researcher, Isabel, has now dusted off her father’s files —boxes with hundreds of documents and photographs— to rediscover that case together with the neuropsychologist Alberto Garcia Molina. At a time when the scientific community was divided between those who saw the brain as a whole and those who drew rigid boundaries between brain regions, Gonzalo postulated an intermediate hypothesis with patient M as the cornerstone: the theory of brain dynamics. , according to which the organ has its functions distributed in gradients, with gradual transitions.

Physics Isabella Gonzalo, emeritus professor at the Complutense University of Madrid, got to know patient M, during one of the visits of the war disabled person to his parents’ house. He was a man born in a town in Ciudad Real who, when he was at rest and without great stimuli, faced a terrifying upside-down world, in which objects also appeared in triplicate, dyed green and with detached colors. And not only his visual perception was inverted, but also his auditory and tactile, with sounds and caresses appearing in her mind on the opposite side of what was real. “I looked at my pocket watch in any direction to know the time,” Isabel recalls. Details of the case are published in the Neurology Journal.

Drawing of patient M made by Justo Gonzalo for the Cajal Institute magazine, in 1951. Justo Gonzalo

Spain was at the beginning of the 20th century a luminary of the human brain. The researcher Santiago Ramón y Cajal had shown in 1888 that the organ of thought was not a diffuse mass, as had been believed until then, but that it was organized into individual cells: neurons. For this reason, Cajal won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1906 and a school of talented disciples grew up around him, such as the neurologist Gonzalo Rodríguez Lafora, who when the Civil War broke out recruited Justo Gonzalo to work at his Skull Traumatized Center, in the town Valencian from Godella. Gonzalo, Cajal’s academic grandson, met patient M and hundreds of wounded there.

The patient’s ability to adapt was amazing, as described by the doctor in his book brain dynamics, published in two volumes between 1945 and 1950. M “had been surprised by their abnormalities, for example, seeing some men working upside down on a scaffolding,” Gonzalo pointed out. “In general, it turns out that the disturbances go completely or almost unnoticed by the injured themselves and, even later, when they are discovered, they do not seem to care, rather they consider them as something temporary that does not affect or compromise their daily life,” he was surprised. the doctor. M himself downplayed his symptoms: “They are things that sometimes come into my sight.”

the neuropsychologist Alberto Garcia Molina works at the Institut Guttmann, a hospital in Badalona (Barcelona) specializing in the rehabilitation of people with brain damage. The researcher stresses that the history of neurology is full of tragic natural experiments, such as that of Phineas Gage, an American railroad foreman who had an iron rod pierced through his skull on September 13, 1848. The previously calm Gage survived the accident, but his personality changed and he became an aggressive and rowdy fellow. The British doctor David Ferrier mentioned Gage’s case in his famous speech The localization of brain diseasesfrom 1878, in which he was a pioneer in associating specific functions with specific areas of the cerebral cortex.

Justo Gonzalo’s laboratory at the Cajal Institute, in Madrid, on an undetermined date after 1952. family collection

García Molina explains that, in the 1930s, the dominant vision was still that modular perspective. “The brain looked like little boxes. When you altered a box, supposedly a specific deficit was produced”, explains the neuropsychologist. “Dr. Gonzalo could not respond with these modular theories to the questions that arose with patient M, so he began to devise his theory of brain dynamicsbreaking with the hegemonic vision of how the brain works”, he maintains.

The war turned the scientific career of Justo Gonzalo around. He had studied in 1934 at the University of Vienna and in 1935 at the Goethe University in Frankfurt, at the height of Nazism in Germany. After the coup d’état in Spain in July 1936, he remained faithful to the Republic throughout the Civil War and even worked as a doctor in a battalion under the command of the communist Enrique Líster. Gonzalo’s mother joked about the new warlike life of her son, who until then had been a bookworm. “Finally, Justito will be getting air thanks to the war,” she told her relatives. After the contest, however, Gonzalo was not purged by the Francoist authorities.

The doctor joined the Cajal Institute in Madrid in 1942 and there he continued exploring some 200 brain injured registered in the Benemérito Corps of Mutilated War for the Fatherland, which excluded the wounded who fought on the Republican side. The letters between M and Gonzalo confirm that the man who saw the world upside down had not managed to receive a pension as a war disabled person, not even in 1984. “My father admired him, because he was a very smart person, who had been able to to manage well and work in the fields”, recalls Isabel Gonzalo. Physics calculates that M died in the early 1990s, without ever revealing the identity of the man who helped illuminate the functioning of the human brain.

