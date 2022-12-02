Home page World

The left foot was injured, the right one was operated on. What sounds like a bad joke actually happened to a patient in a Berlin clinic.

Berlin – confusion with major consequences: A patient at the Evangelische Elisabeth Klinik in Berlin was operated on on the wrong side. “We deeply regret that there was a mix-up of interventions in our house,” said a spokeswoman for the Johannesstift Diakonie, to which the clinic belongs, on Thursday. Previously had the Bild newspaper reported. Accordingly, the man was to be operated on at the end of November for an injury on his left foot – the operation was then carried out on the right foot. “How can something like this happen?” the patient asked himself after the operation.

Man is operated on the wrong foot – such mistakes are “very, very rare”

There are usually security measures to avoid such mistakes, the spokeswoman said. The surgical area is marked with a non-washable pen, the marking is checked later and a surgical checklist is used. “Despite all these security measures, an operation took place on the wrong side.”

The spokeswoman said that one is currently “intensively analyzing” how this could happen. “According to the current state of knowledge, the fact that a major intervention was delayed and the resulting gap was used for a small intervention at short notice probably contributed significantly to the occurrence of the error,” it said. “The major intervention was planned for the right side and the operating room was already set up accordingly.”

Such errors are “very, very rare,” said the spokeswoman. The patient will receive financial compensation, said chief physician Friedrich Jah according to the announcement. “Whereas we are absolutely aware that neither money nor good words can undo what happened.”

Social media users shocked by the surgical breakdown – “There is no excuse for that”

On the net, only a few users show understanding for the surgical glitch: “That’s probably a mistake that could have been avoided with a little more care and control. There is no excuse for that,” writes a user on Facebook. “Before an operation, you should always ask what exactly is being operated on in order to avoid such mistakes,” agrees another user. And the man from Berlin is apparently not the first to have something like this happen. “I have also behind me. Broke my right knee and had an operation on the left,” one commented, while two other users wrote: “I’ve probably experienced many, me too, for example” and “almost happened to me once.”

Only a very small proportion of users can understand how such an error can occur during an operation. But there are also a few understanding comments. “My goodness, such mistakes happen,” writes one user, and a man agrees: “Doctors are only human and make mistakes.” (dpa/jh)