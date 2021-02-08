Patient Information System Helsinki Health Care will introduce Apoti in April, and in several places the introduction will be postponed to the autumn

The introduction of the spring will affect about 15,000 social and health care employees in Helsinki, Kauniainen and Kerava, as well as about 2,000 employees in the imaging functions of the diagnostic center.

Patient information system Apotti will be introduced on April 24 in health care, home care, services for the elderly and substance abuse care in Helsinki, Kauniainen and Kerava.

In addition, Apotti will be commissioned in April at the diagnostic center of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

The idea of ​​the transition to the Apotti system is to combine the data of numerous social and health care systems in one place.

Apotti will be introduced in Helsinki’s disability services on May 29.

Helsinki, Apotti will only be introduced in the services of Kauniainen and Kerava’s families with children, child welfare and working-age services in the autumn, as well as in Kauniainen and Kerava’s disability services.

The aim of postponing commissioning to the autumn is to reduce the risks associated with commissioning. The introduction of spring is the biggest so far.

“We want to ensure its smoothness in a coronavirus situation burdening sote professionals. For this reason, we ended up reducing the scope of the introduction in April, even though the postponement of the introduction of certain social care functions is unfortunate from the point of view of urban social care professionals, ”explains Apotti oy’s CEO. Hannu Välimäki in the bulletin.

The introduction of the autumn will affect about 2,200 social workers.

Abbot was first introduced at Peijas Hospital in Vantaa in November 2018.

Last year, Apotti was introduced in the Meilahti hospital area and in some Vantaa social care services, in the Husin Hyvinkää, Länsi-Uusimaa, Lohja and Porvoo hospital areas, in the Hyks hospital area in Jorvi Hospital and in the gynecology, obstetrics and psychiatry result units.

Välimäki says in the press release that last year’s large introductions required more work than estimated, and that the coronavirus situation also affected the introduction, for example, in terms of safe training.

The introduction of Apot in different places has not gone smoothly. When Apotti was introduced at the end of last year in demanding medical care, problems arose, among other things in the processing of referrals. HS has previously reported that Apotti has led dozens alerts and it has been in Helsinki involved in the death of the patient in the chain of events that led to it.