Israeli scientists have identified a case of dual infection of flu and Covid-19, dubbed “flurone.” The disease was manifested in a pregnant young woman, who had mild symptoms of the disease.

According to the Rabin Medical Center, the hospital where the young woman was hospitalized in the city of Petah Tikva, she was not vaccinated against the coronavirus or the influenza virus.

According to Yediot, a local publication, the Ministry of Health is evaluating the case to understand the combination of diseases and whether they cause more severe infections.

The Israeli body believes that other people have also had flurona but have not been diagnosed.

