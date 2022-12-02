The incident happened late last month, but was released by authorities on Thursday. In one evening, the suspect twice turned off the main switch of the ventilator of her neighbor, a 79-year-old patient. This while the hospital staff had warned her after the first time that the woman was dependent on medical ventilation.
After the second time, the 79-year-old woman had to be resuscitated. She is now out of danger, but still needs intensive care, she said Image.
