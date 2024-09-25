Conflict between Israelis and the group has intensified in the last week; Israeli attacks on Lebanon have left 558 people dead, including 50 children and 94 women

Israeli Army spokesman Major Rafael Rosenshein said the attacks on Lebanon were carried out because the “patience” with the extremist group Hezbollah is over. The conflict between the group and Israel has intensified in the last week and the country carried out an attack that left at least 558 dead.

“Patience is running out. We spent 11 months attacking surgically to see if Hezbollah got the message.”Rosenshein told the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaperin an interview published this Wednesday (25.Sep.2024). Born in Rio de Janeiro, the major migrated to Israel when he was 20 years old.

Rosenshein said that if Israel did not attack Hezbollah now, the next attack would be in the north of the country on October 7. On the same date in 2023, the Hamas group carried out a series of coordinated attacks against the country.

The military man criticized the media for talking about an escalation on Israel’s part. “What sovereign country in the world, with the means to defend itself, would accept this? Imagine if São Paulo were attacked with rockets every day? If the population of Santos had to be evacuated?”he declared.

He did not confirm that the explosions with pagers in Lebanon was carried out by Israel. The incident took place on September 17, and resulted in the death of 9 people and left another 2,750 injured, in Beirut, the Lebanese capital.

ISRAEL X LEBANON

On Monday (23.Sep.2024), Israel carried out an offensive considered to be the most extensive territorially since the beginning of the conflict between Israelis and Hezbollah, which intensified with the explosion of pagers.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) announced that they have resumed attacks in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army declared that it had hit, in the early hours of Tuesday (24.Sep), “dozens of Hezbollah targets”.

As a result, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the death toll had risen to 558, including 50 children and 94 women. There are 1,835 wounded. The offensive comes a day after Tel Aviv carried out airstrikes against the armed group that Lebanese authorities say killed nearly 500 people and sent tens of thousands fleeing to safety.