Christian Klatt is the representative of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Mali, based in Bamako.

After the coup on August 18, 2020, Mali is once again at a turning point. How much time does it take for a new beginning, how much time will the putschists be given to organize the transition and how can international engagement in the country be rethought?

The coup itself was a matter of less than 24 hours. Since then, however, the military junta has tried to organize the national committee for the salvation of the people (Comité national pour le salut du peuple – CSNP) around Assimi Goita for the transition period. The soldiers are clearly less prepared for this.

You must also face up to international partners who are pushing for a quick return to democratic conditions and who have imposed sanctions against Mali, from which the population in particular suffers. The CNSP may claim moral authority for itself because the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, known as the IBK, has so obviously lost popular support, but it is on thin ice.

No violation of applicable laws

IBK was only re-elected in 2018, in elections that were seen as largely fair. At the time of the coup, he was not seeking an unconstitutional third term, nor was he demonstrably violating any applicable laws.

As appropriate as the allegations regarding political inaction, the lack of a solution to the security crisis, corruption and nepotism may have been, these misconduct required a democratic or legal solution. Political incompetence is not a legitimate reason for a coup d’état – in democracies, elections serve to replace governments with which the citizens are no longer satisfied. The coup was rightly condemned internationally. And yet there are some indications that we shouldn’t push for a quick transition.

The way forward requires comprehensive reforms of the constitution, the institutions, the electoral law and the territorial structure of the country, away from the central French-style state to a more decentralized system that can better reflect the diversity and size of Mali.

18 months of transition are realistic

In initial consultations, the CNSP proposed transitional bodies and a tandem of President and Vice-President for this purpose. The suggested 18 months seem realistic. Mali will need time for this process, which has now also been recognized by the West African community of states ECOWAS and the seconded mediator Goodluck Jonathan, who, however, continue to demand a civilian president.

For as important as it is that the putschists pave the way for a democratically legitimized order, it is just as important that the transitional government has enough time for a real fresh start.

In 2012, the reaction to the coup at that time was a business as usual, that is, a return to the status quo ante of the democratic order. But not only for Mali there is now the opportunity for a fresh start. European engagement in Mali and neighboring countries has been subject to the primacy of security policy and the fight against terrorism since 2012 at the latest. This is also reflected in the budget. The domestic political challenges of Mali were often not a priority, although there was no lack of approaches or programs.

In the absence of political pressure on the Malian government to implement the planned security sector reform and the territorial reforms in particular, important opportunities have passed. The putschists have asked the international community to continue their engagement in Mali. Because there is no alternative to international cooperation for Mali. In the meantime, a discussion about a new Sahel policy has begun in Berlin and Paris.