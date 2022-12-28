One more time patty chapoy 73-year-old, was a special guest on the Mara Patricia Castañeda program where they talked about everything, but during the talk the first confessed one of the times he has saved Daniel Bisogno that they don’t fire him from his job.

And it is that the executives of Tv Azteca began to notice that the only ones who raised the rating in the Ventaneando program were Pati Chapoy and Pedro Sola, making it clear that Daniel Bisogno was no longer a fundamental part of the project.

It may interest you:

“You agree that Daniel Bisogno be fired, I told him ‘no’, that is Ciurana’s decision, ‘it is that Ciurana is alleging that those who support the program are Pedro Sola and you, that Daniel is not… “, was the statement that Pati Chapoy released.

According to Pati Chapoy, who claims to have defended Daniel Bisogno, she warned him that not only should he be more dynamic, but that he should remain silent when it comes to talking about sensitive issues on TV Azteca, as he assures that for the other it could be wrong.

It may interest you:

“Daniel is the selling pepper, he is the one who gives the program flavor and makes us laugh, and yes, that’s how it is and it will not change, but now he stops talking more because he knows that they are problems for the program, tv Azteca and for his person”, “I think they are all a key piece to give a good show pity for Atala”, write the networks.