On Mexican television there are memorable and funny moments, which are known by the new generations thanks to social networks. one of these is Pedro Sola’s epic mayonnaise mistakeone of the drivers of “Windowing”. Several years ago, during one of the live broadcasts of this TV Azteca program, “Tío Pedrito” made a commercial single for Hellmann’s mayonnaise, however, when he had to say the name of this brand, he ended up saying McCormicm’s. , giving this brand tremendous publicity for free.

In an interview that patty chapoy had with Yordi Rosado for his YouTube channel, he remembered that funny and at the same time garrafal “blunder” of his friend Pedro Solaby which he had to pay several thousand and thousands of pesos out of his own pocket, a punishment that the television station put on him. “It was something very unique that happened to all of us, because they decide that we have to make live commercial mentions, we don’t have the practice of doing it, I don’t have the memory to have five lines or eight lines left, I’m not an actress.”

The entertainment journalist commented that when they began to mention brands in “Ventaneando”, they had the alternative of using a teleprompter, “you check it, you know what you are going to talk about, but we were all beginners, from the person who wrote the text to who said it.”

Pedro Sola did some rehearsals; in the commercial he was telling the audience how he makes a Peter-style salad, adding the main ingredient, the aforementioned mayonnaise. “He rehearsed it, we saw that he rehearsed it, we were all aware of everyone so that we didn’t screw up and take them out, that he’s gone. Daniel was watching him and then, I just turned to Daniel and told him: ‘yes it will be .. .’, and Daniel: ‘well, yes, it was'”.

After making the mistake, Pedro Sola cried. Pati Chapoy told him that they would not kick him out of “Ventaneando”, but he would have to pay a large amount of money for his mistake, having advertised another brand. “Pedro cried, he regretted it, if you screw up, clean it up, there is no other.”

How much did Pedro Sola pay for the mayonnaise mistake? In an interview with journalist Aurora Valle, for her “Confessions” program, she revealed that she had to pay 75 thousand pesos: “They discounted me five a fortnight, how do you see? I thought they were going to kick me out, fortunately they didn’t kick me out, but I had to pay in installments, but, since everyone pays for their mistakes, it was a very hard mistake.”