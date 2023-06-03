Following the worrying hospitalization of Daniel Bisogno due to a liver problemthe driver of ‘windowing‘ revealed that he is in much better health, and was even successfully discharged.

He was his colleague at TV Azteca, patty chapoywho confessed through ‘Ventaneando’ that Bisogno’s condition improved a lot.

And it is that the well-known journalist had a ruptured esophageal varices that they immediately took him to the hospital, where he was treated in intensive care, which is why thousands of his followers, friends and family were very concerned.

“Giving the medical part of the Ventaneando program, as Pedro said a moment ago: Daniel Bisogno has already been discharged, he is already at home.”

In addition, Chapoy mentioned that his great friend still “has to stay a few days to finish landing everything that happened, because it was not easy, they did not remove his tooth.”

But that’s not all, but the journalist assures that the state of the also actor continues to be quite delicatebut he hopes to have an interview with the famous so that he himself is the one who tells what is happening to him.

Finally, Pati Chapoy mentioned that his partner’s return to the small screen would be just days after next week, assuring that everyone misses him and wishes him a speedy recovery.

