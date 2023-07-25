Pati Chapoy and Daniel Bisogno, hosts of ‘Ventaneando’ in Aztec TVThey comment on their entertainment program that they are witnesses to the mistreatment that Sergio Mayer supposedly did to Bárbara Mori.

“De pend… I didn’t lower it…”, say Pati Chapoy and Daniel Bisogno regarding the behavior that Sergio Mayer had before Bárbara Mori, when they were a couple years ago.

And it is that days ago, Sergio Mayer, who participates in the Televisa reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, mentioned some of the reasons that made him and Barbara Mori They ended their romantic relationship.

Barbara Mori. Instagram photo

Sergio Mayer, who is married to Issabela Camil, mentioned, for example, that Bárbara Mori did not like to be a disciplined person, she always tried to instill this in her but she did not pay attention to it.

In ‘Windowing’, patty chapoy and Daniel Bigno They assured that with their own eyes they would have seen the violence that Bárbara Mori experienced next to Sergio Mayer.

Sergio Mayer. Instagram photo

“When she (Bárbara Mori) worked here, well, we we witnessed a very bad treatment, from Mayer towards her”, said Mrs. Chapoy, and Bisogno, for her part, recalled that they once recorded a program in which Mayer and Mori participated.

“And no, every time Mori de pend watered it… she didn’t lower it, you could see that she was bringing it…”, says Daniel Bisogno regarding the way Sergio Mayer treated Bárbara Mori.

Besides, patty chapoy He adds that he hopes things will be different today between Sergio Mayer and his wife Issabela Camil, both parents of two girls and who have been married for several years.

In an interview for the Marimar Vega podcast, months ago Bárbara Mori commented that separating from Sergio Mayer meant for her “a real awakening”.

“I lived under his orders, he has a very personality like that, so I was a girl totally lacking in love and I grew up thinking that I was worthless, that I don’t deserve anything and you start to associate with people who hurt you.”

