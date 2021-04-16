In the company of April’s new Games With GoldToday we can already welcome the latest new Xbox Game Pass games from the first batch of this month. Still with great expectations of everything that will be to come in this second half of April to the successful Microsofr subscription service, we announce that you can now enjoy Pathway and another game on Xbox Game Pass, in this case, the fun game developed by Unbound Creations, Party pooper | Rain on your parade.

Although, before showing you the platforms on which these new games will be available in the company of a brief description of each one, we remind you that these 3 games have left Xbox Game Pass, in addition to others 7 games that have been removed from the EA Play catalog and consequently, they will no longer be available in the Redmond service catalog.

All Xbox Game Pass games

Pathway – Xbox Game Pass PC

Assemble a daring team of adventurers and journey through the desert in Pathway. In 1936, Nazi influence has spread, along with rumors of secret excavations, mysterious artifacts, and gruesome hidden rituals… Outwit enemies in strategic squad battles and locate ancient treasures before they fall into the wrong hands!

Party pooper | Rain on Your Parade – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

Rain on Your Parade: Party Pooper is a hilarious comic game where you are a naughty cloud that is ready to ruin everyone’s day. Play through a variety of levels while unlocking new abilities and mechanics that just keep getting ridiculous. Travel the world with a naughty cloud that is ready to spoil the party for everyone! Unlock new methods to cause chaos and destruction through many fun and short levels, each with its own unique objectives. This is the ultimate spoiler simulator.