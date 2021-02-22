What many paths that we have gone through, all of which are absent in the very little or special forgetfulness of the paths that inhabit the memory, and few of them had a story about you, whenever something of beauty or pain wandered into the mind, or perhaps a story that could be told.

How many paths we crossed and ran after a mirage or playing or even a wish that occupied us one day and then melted and disappeared, and how many paths were lamps for us and an example of diligence and perseverance.

From a very young age, a person crosses paths, running or walking smoothly, out of love for those paths or for fear of many things that may be private to himself or to others!

We start walking in the paths of the lane starting out with joy, playing with young people and discovering all the alleys, dialogues, and narrow or wide paths. The Next Way, The Way of Big Dreams, Private and Public.

Our first steps in the winding paths are the key to the road and the big dream, which may be fulfilled according to wishes, or take us to places, suburbs, and regions other than those we dreamed of, and we are at the beginning of running in the winding paths, how many paths took them to a difficult road or to the path of beautiful dreams that He painted it one day.

Even on the path of love and love, how many steps were broken for some of them and rosy dreams fell, and the last step was other than that of the wish, and how much the road fell to us without achieving the big dreams and goals and goals that we desired or hope for our thoughts and imaginations in the intellectual and national fields, how many have relapsed and their national dreams fell, Perhaps they retreated to become today against that who started the road with a different thought and then returned to the old paths, roads and alleys, and perhaps the old tracks.

We are all inhabited or some of us who are helped by memory, some short or long paths, he remembers the events of those paths as if they are in front of him, because they carry the most beautiful memories, whether they are tired, pleasant or happy, because they contain the enthusiasm of the beginning and adventures that were important to us, if we made them by our will or by virtue of circumstances Judging by time and time, we remember the difficult paths and paths, as well as the paths and paths that we once loved and sought out with love and friendliness.

There are many paths and paths that we have traveled and have passed since childhood until now, and many of them are absent and disappeared from memory, but some of them cannot be forgotten, and they cannot be absent from memory or from the mind and heart, the paths and paths that I loved and adored, or even that left A wound or pain in your heart and your thoughts, they can never be absent, they are bells that keep knocking on all your feelings, your heart and your heart as long as you are alive.

We all have some beautiful paths, roads and paths, we can remember every distance, letter, whisper or even a step of a foot, the most beautiful is to remember the beautiful paths and the joyful paths even if they are climbing mountains or traveling long distances in the desert and sand we call the most beautiful, fresher and kinder, remember distant cities and your trips Your gentle paths in fields, orchards and rivers may be more beautiful these days.