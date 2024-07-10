Paths | A small but dangerous “integral path” in Helsinki became a joke among students

Paths|No one seems to know who is responsible for the trail or where it came from.

Helsinki the path leading to the university’s Kumpula campus has become an inside joke among students. The reason is the year-round bad condition of the trail.

The path and its danger is such a widespread topic that it has already ended up as a sign on overalls and in a student theater play.

“The events start when the students go to the Integral path and fall and die.”

That’s how the Computer Science student saw it Eemeli Nurmi describes the opening scene of Kumpulan Speks’ student theater play.

The scene cuts from Kustaa Vaasa road to the path that goes up to the Kumpula campus. University students have named the trail Integral path, and high school students have named it erosion path or hill.

Due to its poor condition, the path has become an inside joke among students. In addition to the theater performance, the students have joked about the bad condition of the path in the form of memes and a badge on overalls.

In winter, the route named Integraalipolu is very slippery.

Just kidding however, the path is also a genuine concern.

In winter it is slippery, in summer the path is cut by a deep groove made by rainwater. Nobody seems to care about it.

“Every time you walk up it in winter, you see how people fall and slide down the hill. It’s quite common. Sometimes you hear from someone that now my tailbone hurts, because I fell on the Integraali path,” says Nurmi.

Although the path is in poor condition, it is a very popular route.

It is the only sensible route to many parts of the campus, says Nurmi. For example, by the time Exatum, Dynamicum and the upper secondary school are reached, the official routes may even double the distance.

The trail looks just like an official built trail. So it’s not just a well-trodden path.

According to Nurmi’s understanding, there have been complaints about the path to the university and the city. As a result of the complaints, more signs and fences have appeared at the ends of the path, prohibiting its use.

However, according to Nurmi, they will be moved off the road and the path will continue to be used.

Matrix ry, the subject organization of mathematics students at the University of Helsinki, has made the path a general label. In the sign, we joke about the slippery nature of the path.

Anyone doesn’t seem to know where the path even appeared from. It runs through the territory of many different landowners. Most of the trail is owned by Senaatti kinteistöt.

Property manager Harri Antson The Senaatti real estate agency says that it has no information about who originally built the path, and why it has not been defined as maintenance.

“It’s pretty massive for an unofficial trail.”

Head of premises at the University of Helsinki Marita Rovamo says by email that Helsinki University Properties maintains one path in the area, which runs near Gustaf Hällström street. Rovamo hopes that students would use that path instead of the Integraalipoltu.

After Helsingin Sanomat’s first contact, the Senaatti property has been in contact with the University of Helsinki properties so that the situation of the path can be clarified.

There are plans for residential buildings in the area between Kustaa Vaasa Tie and the campus, with the construction of which the Kulkureitti should also be built from Kustaa Vaasa Tie to the campus.

Grass is especially worried about what will happen when tram line 13 is put into operation in August. Another unofficial path starts from near the Uusi Nylander park stop, which goes up to the campus.

Nurmi suspects that the completion of the trolley line will increase the use of that path. The path is even steeper and in poorer condition than the Integraal path.

“It’s in a very similar type of place. It’s the only reasonable path from the campus in one direction, and all the others go around twice.”