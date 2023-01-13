Several studies have shown that negative emotions, anxiety and depression favor the onset of pathological aging and consequently facilitate the onset of neurodegenerative diseases and dementia. But what is their impact on the brain and can their deleterious effects be limited?

Neuroscientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have observed the activation of the brains of young and old when confronted with the psychological suffering of others. The neuronal connections of the elderly show significant emotional inertia: negative emotions modify them excessively and for a long period of time, particularly in the posterior cingulate cortex and in the amygdala, two brain regions strongly involved in emotion management and autobiographical memory.

The results of Research were published in the scientific journal nature aging.

Findings from the new research indicate that better management of these emotions, for example through meditation, could help limit pathological aging and neurodegeneration.

In the elderly, part of this network, the posterior cingulate cortex, which processes autobiographical memory, shows an increase in its connections with the amygdala, which processes important emotional stimuli. These connections are stronger in subjects with high anxiety scores, with rumination, or with negative thoughts.”

“This is particularly evident in the activation layer of the default mode network, a brain network that is highly activated in the resting state. Its activity is often interrupted by depression or anxiety, suggesting that it is involved in emotion regulation.

“Older people generally show a different pattern of brain activity and connectivity than younger people,” says Sebastian Baez Lugo, a researcher in Patrik Vuilleumier’s laboratory and first author of the research on the risks of pathological aging.

This research is part of a large European study, MEDIT-AGING, which aims to evaluate the impact of non-pharmacological interventions for better aging

Speaking of dementia, Mario Bo, Associate Professor, Director of the SCU Geriatrics, at the City of Health and Sciences, declared: “Frau Auguste, the lady on whom Prof. Alzheimer first made a diagnosis of the disease that brings the his name, he was 50 years old. Today, fortunately, if we open a clinic dedicated to cognitive impairment and dementia, the patients involved have an average age well over 80 years old.

Then of course there are patients with very early onset dementias (65-70 years old), sometimes based on a genetic predisposition, but most of the dementias we see affect over 80 years of age. It is important to underline that the earlier the dementia is, the more likely it is that it has at least one predisposition, a family characterization and is a real disease.

We must also consider another aspect that makes the “certain” recognition of these clinical entities problematic. Unlike many other diseases for which there is a reasonable diagnostic certainty linked for example to biopsy or rigorous instrumental and biohumoral criteria, in the case of cognitive impairment the diagnosis can only be based on indirect radiological investigations, on the dosage of some markers and on clinical evaluation , overall not always so reliable in a heterogeneous and changing environment such as that of cognitive decline linked to schooling, education, lifestyle and many other environmental variables.

Among other things, to further complicate things, we know that there are normally functioning brains despite the presence of alterations recognizable on CT or MRI and, conversely, malfunctioning brains which do not necessarily have greater neuro and vascular degenerative alterations than those found in those with well functioning brain.

So it’s an extremely complex terrain, also due to the age at which our patients present today. Today we see so many cognitive impairments because the age of the population has reached extraordinary levels. But we also have many subjects aged 85 and 90 with a “head” that works well.

Beyond the family predisposition, an important factor is the level of education. Low schooling, a culturally “poor” life, non-existent hobbies, scarce physical activity and social life, do not constitute a favorable viaticum for good brain aging even if, it should be noted, many of these conditions may not have been a choice but a necessity or a state of affairs.

It is evident that the more cultured and educated you are, the more you have done a job that has allowed you to “use” your brain up to the age of 70-75, the longer you have maintained your mental activity, the more you have a favorable situation compared to others.

Furthermore, let’s not forget the devastating effect that depression or in general important emotional and/or economic traumas from which you may not recover, which can have a heavy impact on the psycho-cognitive level. And let’s add alcoholism, prolonged use of substances, drugs, which greatly favor the appearance of pseudo-demented pictures. Then there’s everything else: the amyloid, the atherosclerotic suffering.

Playing a sport, even a recreational activity with a modest physical effort, are associated with a lower risk of cognitive impairment. It is clear that those who do physical activity have a completely different overall lifestyle from a sedentary person.

In fairness, I must say that separating the net effect of physical activity from everything else that makes up the lifestyle is a scientifically titanic undertaking; however there is a general agreement on the fact that regular physical recreational activity, above all aerobic, non-traumatic, possibly social, leads to a slowdown in the evolution of age-related pathologies.

But even more appreciable is the mental activity after retirement from work.

Obviously reading, “active” and “participatory” hobbies, games (bridge above all, but also other card games that require a minimum of reasoning), chess or puzzles (in non-toxic doses) are activities important in the prevention of cognitive decline.

Social life is of enormous importance. Even the physical activity we were talking about is linked to the fact that you leave the house, you have an appointment, you talk to someone. The limited possibilities of contact with friends at this age for obvious logistical reasons are certainly a critical element in the aging of many people who suffer from this enforced isolation.

This is why I believe that in the future there will be a growing interest in “club houses”, situations in which the elderly will be able to maintain their limited environmental independence (a small apartment with bathroom and kitchenette) within common areas with the possibility of socialization and common activities”.