A whole range of bacteria hitchhike on plastic residues in river water, including pathogens: micro-organisms that can make people sick. And many of them are also resistant to certain antibiotics that are important in disease control. Plastic pollution therefore poses a health risk from an unexpected angle: not only because of the plastic itself and the substances in it, but also as a possible source of infections and as a reservoir of antibiotic resistance. That write British, Canadian and Spanish researchers this week Nature Microbiome.

The fact that many micro-organisms live on plastic is not new. Scientists even speak of a separate ecological niche: the so-called plastisphere, in which unique microcommunities flourish. Until now, most research has focused on the so-called ‘plastic soup’ in the sea. But the major rivers worldwide also form a plastic soup: they transport many thousands of tons of plastic to the sea every year. This not only concerns visible waste, but also micro- and nanoplastics.

Biofilm

The researchers conducted experiments in the British River Sowe. Plastic that they hung in the river was covered within a week with a so-called biofilm: a layer of bacteria, fungi and viruses. The composition of that biofilm clearly differed from that of pieces of wood that had been in river water for a week, and from the microlife that lives loosely in river water. In particular, plastic that has already partially broken down harbored relatively many pathogens, including: Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a notorious hospital bacterium. Bacteria on this weathered plastic also had a relatively large number of genes that code for antibiotic resistance.

“These results do not surprise me,” responds Ana Maria de Roda Husman, microbiologist at RIVM and professor of global changes and environmentally transmitted infectious diseases at Utrecht University. She was not involved in the investigation Nature Microbiomebut self-published with colleagues similar research in 2021. The researchers did not look at materials that they had hung in the river themselves, but at plastics of all sizes that they sieved from the water. “The outcome was more or less the same,” she says. “It is interesting to see this now confirmed in this experimental design.”

To survive

The interaction between plastics and pathogens is important, De Roda Husman explains: “The plastics influence the way pathogens move in the environment. If microorganisms attach to heavy particles, they can sink to the bottom, preventing them from spreading further. But if they attach to particles that float well, they can spread even better.”

Scientists conduct research into this, she emphasizes, because there is a constant exchange of micro-organisms between nature and our human environment. “Many bacteria that make people sick do not easily survive in the environment,” says De Roda Husman, “but perhaps more easily on these plastics. They can end up back in us through various routes, for example if people swallow water while swimming.” The bacteria, and their antibiotic resistance, can then spread further among people.

It is still unclear why the pathogenic bacteria like to attach themselves so much to plastic, and preferably to weathered plastic, according to the article in Nature Microbiome. The researchers speculate that organic substances may be leaking from the plastics that serve as food. De Roda Husman of the RIVM suspects that the porous material simply provides an attractive surface for attachment.

Resistance

RIVM conducts plastics research in a large consortium including Utrecht University, Deltares, TNO and the University of Twente. “All kinds of things are happening in that plastic soup, in the microbiological field,” says De Roda Husman. “This may also include new combinations of bacteria and resistance that are relevant to public health.”

The microbiologist does not yet dare to say to what extent river plastics actually pose a risk in this regard. “We have to investigate that further.”