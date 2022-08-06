A consortium of 53 scientists from six countries in North America, Europe and Asia has shown in recent research how pathogenic genetic variants cause heart failure. According to the new study, in fact, cardiomyopathy is not a uniform disease. Rather, individual genetic defects lead to heart failure in different ways.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Science.

Pathogenic genetic variants and heart failure: this is what the new research has revealed

The molecular and cellular mechanisms that lead to heart failure in people with cardiomyopathy are determined by the specific pathogenic genetic variants each patient carries, according to recently published research based on the first complete single-cell analysis of heart cells from healthy and diseased hearts.

The study found that cell type compositions and gene activation profiles change based on pathogenic genetic variants. The team of scientists said the findings can be leveraged to develop targeted therapies that take into account each patient’s underlying genetic defect responsible for their particular form of cardiomyopathy.

In order to develop the research, genes activated in approximately 880,000 single cells from 61 diseased hearts and 18 healthy donor hearts were carefully examined for reference. Yes, it was a complex study that required an interdisciplinary team. The organs were purchased from Brigham and Woman’s Hospital in Boston, United States, the University of Alberta in Canada, the Heart and Diabetes Center North Rhine-Westphalia in Bad Oeynhausen, Ruhr University in Bochum in Germany, and Imperial College. of London, United Kingdom. The senior authors leading the project are Christine Seidman, professor of medicine and genetics at Harvard Medical School and cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Jonathan Seidman, professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School; Norbert Hübner, professor of cardiovascular and metabolic sciences at the Max-Delbrück-Center for Molecular Medicine at the Helmholtz Association (MDC) and the Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin. As well as Dr. Gavin Oudit, University of Alberta, Canada; Professor Hendrik Milting, Heart and Diabetes Center NRW, Bad Oeynhausen, Ruhr University Bochum, Germany; Dr. Matthias Heinig, Helmholtz Munich, Germany; Dr Michela Noseda of the National Heart and Lung Institute of Imperial College London, UK and Professor Sarah Teichmann, Wellcome Sanger Institute of Cambridge, UK. See also All about the fire at the plastic recycling plant in Guamúchil, Sinaloa The team of scientists focused on dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), the most common form of heart failure leading to heart transplants. This heart disease involves an expansion (dilation) of the walls of the heart chamber, especially in the left ventricle, the main pumping chamber of the heart. The muscles of the heart weaken, impairing its ability to contract and pump blood, which ultimately leads to heart failure. the international team of scholars carefully examined the tissues of patients with different pathogenic genetic variants that commonly lead to cardiomyopathies. These mutations occurred in proteins with different functions in the heart, and analyzes indicate that these triggered different responses.

“We studied pathogenic gene variants in heart tissue at the unicellular level, which allowed us to accurately map how specific pathogenic genetic variants determine cardiac dysfunction,” said senior co-author Norbert Hübner. “As far as we know, this is the first such analysis conducted in heart tissue and we hope this approach can be used to study other types of genetic heart disease.”

Scientists precisely characterized the various mutations in each of the hearts and compared them with each other, as well as with healthy hearts and with hearts where the causes of the dilation and dysfunction were unknown. Each cardiac cell type and numerous subtypes were analyzed one by one using single-cell sequencing methods.

No lab alone could handle the huge amount of data generated, but close collaboration between specialists from different disciplines made it possible to assemble a coherent image from every single piece of the puzzle.

This study is also part of the work of the Human Cell Atlas (HCA) international consortium.which aims to map every cell type in the human body as a basis for both understanding human health and diagnosing, monitoring and treating diseases.

“Only this level of resolution allows us to see that cardiomyopathies do not uniformly activate the same pathological pathways,” said senior co-author Christine Seidman: “Rather, several mutations evoked specific and some shared responses that lead to heart failure. cardiac. These genotype-specific responses indicate therapeutic opportunities that can inform the development of precision-targeted interventions, ”she continued.

“For example, we found that fibrosis, the abnormal growth of connective tissue, seen in DCM is not caused by an increase in the number of fibroblasts in the heart,” noted Matthias Heinig, who conducted computational analyzes. “The number of these cells remains the same. But the existing cells become more active and produce more extracellular matrix, which fills the space between the connective tissue cells, ”added Eric Lindberg. Therefore, rather than an overproduction of fibrotic cells, the researchers observed only a shift in the proportion of cell subtypes, characterized by an increase in the number of fibroblasts specialized in extracellular matrix production.

“The phenomenon was particularly pronounced in the heart of patients with a mutated RBM20 gene,” explained Henrike Maatz. This observation was also found in the medical history of patients. On average, patients with these specific pathogenic genetic variations suffered from heart failure and needed a transplant much earlier than people with other genetic forms of DCM. Single-cell sequencing revealed a whole host of such genotype-specific differences in dilated hearts.

The study also revealed that in the heart of people with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathies (MACs), those that cause dangerous heart rhythm disturbances, muscle cells are increasingly being replaced by fat and connective tissue cells, particularly in the right ventricle.

Although this form of cardiomyopathy can also be caused by several pathogenic genetic variations, the international team of scientists focused their analysis on the gene for the protein placophilin-2, or PKP2 for short.

The researchers compared the cell signaling pathways from cells obtained from the left and right ventricles. The findings identify the cause behind the increased production of cellular fat in the heart muscle of people with this type of cardiomyopathy.

“The precise molecular signatures obtained for the highly specialized cells of the heart allowed us to predict the cell-cell communication pathways,” intervened Michela Noseda. the team of experts revealed that several genetic causes of cardiomyopathies were associated with specific aberrations of cellular communication networks: “This is clear evidence of specific mechanisms that drive the disease.”

Finally, the scientists used artificial intelligence to develop a model from all of this data. Based on specific patterns of molecular changes in various cell types, the algorithm can predict with a high degree of confidence which pathogenic genetic variants are present, confirming that differences in gene and cell activation are associated with pathogenic genetic variants of specific genes. .

“The ultimate goal is to develop individualized therapies for heart disease,” said the researchers ,? ‘ “Because genotype-specific treatment could be more effective and with fewer side effects.” “The consortium has made all its results available to the scientific community online. Seidman hopes this resource will prompt studies from other groups to define new treatments that prevent heart failure, which is now an incurable disease. “

“We studied the tissues of patients who needed a heart transplant; it was their last option, ”Hendrik Milting noted.“ We hope that future drug treatments will at least slow the progression of the disease and that the data from our study will help make that happen. ”

Meanwhile, the research team has identified its upcoming work: “The heart tissue we studied came from people in the final stages of a disease,” concluded Daniel Reichart, one of the first authors.

“We are excited to see what changes we discover in the early stages of the disease, for example based on endomyocardial biopsies.” Perhaps biomarkers and pathways will be found that elucidate pathogenic genetic variants of the very precise disease that will truly enable personalized medicine to be practiced, added Gavin Oudit.