Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous continues its path and officially obtains the console versions, that is PS4 and Xbox One, which will arrive inautumn 2021 shortly after the release of the PC version, set for September.

After the success on Kickstarter, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has also found a publisher in Koch Media, which evidently allowed to expand a bit the horizons of the game and also include the console versions for PS4 and Xbox One. The initial release will still be up PC and is set for September 2, 2021 on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store, while on consoles the launch is scheduled for autumn 2021, waiting for a more precise date.

Developed by Owlcat Games, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a cRPG classic that looks like a continuation of the tradition of the genre, with isometric framing and centered on the rules of the Pathfinder RPG system.

These are the same authors of Pathfinder: Kingmaker who had already met with excellent acclaim. There history sees us exploring Worldwound, a place where a cataclysm caused the Abyss to wreak havoc and destruction on the earth. For years, neighboring countries have tried to contain terror, but the balance has never been restored, so the mission is to try to end this conflict, with the possibility of choosing which path to take and therefore different possible destinies for the game world.

The fact of being based on Pathfinder makes the creation of the character extremely open and flexible, with the possibility of using two different combat systems: in real time with tactical pauses or in turns. The party will include over 10 companions of various classes and with different characteristics. For the occasion, a new one was also published video diary about the Drezen fortress.